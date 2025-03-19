[News Today] SNOW-COVERED MAEHWA BLOSSOMS
입력 2025.03.19 (16:12) 수정 2025.03.19 (16:13)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Due to lower-than-average temperatures, this year's spring blossoms are blooming late in Korea. With the recent snowfall, a stunning scene of snow plum blossoms unfolded at Maehwa Village.
[REPORT]
Trees are covered in snow at this Maehwa, or plum blossom, village where heavy snow is falling.
The red blossoms which just began to bud combined with the white snow create a spectacle.
The white blossoms are hard to tell apart from the snowflakes.
This rare sight of maehwa in the snow has come to life at Gwangyang Maehwa Village.
Kim Myung-ja / Gwangju resident
It is so special to witness maehwa in the snow. It's a blessing. I am grateful to experience this unique beauty.
This time of the year, red and white flowers typically cover the entire village creating a scenic view. But this year, it's different.
The maehwa festival already ended three days ago and even with the spring equinox just around the corner, the flowering rate is less than 50%.
This is because lower than usual temperatures last month have delayed the blossoming of spring flowers by around two weeks.
Wi Yoon-ji, Kim Min-gon / Suncheon residents
We heard they are yet to blossom so we came a bit late but still many haven't bloomed. It's a bit disappointing.
Amid the late budding, cold snap and now snow, farmers are worried about cold weather damage.
Jo Jeom-deok / Gwangyang resident
The buds freeze and fall to the ground. So no wonder they don't fully open.
Following the unusual March snow, Gwangyang Maehwa Village expects a full bloom by the end of the month.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SNOW-COVERED MAEHWA BLOSSOMS
-
- 입력 2025-03-19 16:12:29
- 수정2025-03-19 16:13:38
[LEAD]
Due to lower-than-average temperatures, this year's spring blossoms are blooming late in Korea. With the recent snowfall, a stunning scene of snow plum blossoms unfolded at Maehwa Village.
[REPORT]
Trees are covered in snow at this Maehwa, or plum blossom, village where heavy snow is falling.
The red blossoms which just began to bud combined with the white snow create a spectacle.
The white blossoms are hard to tell apart from the snowflakes.
This rare sight of maehwa in the snow has come to life at Gwangyang Maehwa Village.
Kim Myung-ja / Gwangju resident
It is so special to witness maehwa in the snow. It's a blessing. I am grateful to experience this unique beauty.
This time of the year, red and white flowers typically cover the entire village creating a scenic view. But this year, it's different.
The maehwa festival already ended three days ago and even with the spring equinox just around the corner, the flowering rate is less than 50%.
This is because lower than usual temperatures last month have delayed the blossoming of spring flowers by around two weeks.
Wi Yoon-ji, Kim Min-gon / Suncheon residents
We heard they are yet to blossom so we came a bit late but still many haven't bloomed. It's a bit disappointing.
Amid the late budding, cold snap and now snow, farmers are worried about cold weather damage.
Jo Jeom-deok / Gwangyang resident
The buds freeze and fall to the ground. So no wonder they don't fully open.
Following the unusual March snow, Gwangyang Maehwa Village expects a full bloom by the end of the month.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.