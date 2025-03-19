News 9

Real estate uncertainty

입력 2025.03.19 (22:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Real estate policies that affect people's livelihoods and significant assets are fluctuating and being reversed, causing citizens to feel worried and anxious.

As they try to gauge the impact on themselves, they have started to observe how the regulatory effects will manifest and whether there will be any side effects.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has covered the atmosphere on the ground.

[Report]

An apartment complex commercial area in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

[Songpa-gu Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "(Since the area has been re-designated as a land transaction permission zone, the atmosphere is...) It's quiet."]

The real estate doors are open, but there are no people passing by.

For now, the market appears to be holding its breath.

[Songpa-gu Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Most of the people who were going to make transactions before the restrictions have already completed their deals. So, there are not many properties available."]

With the unusual decision to designate the entire district as a zone needing government permission for transactions, there are immediate concerns about disruptions to buying and renting plans in the newly regulated areas.

[Mr. Moon/Seocho-gu Resident: "I feel like I'm suffering financially. Who would be happy if apartment prices drop? I still have to pay taxes."]

There is also a sense of urgency as people feel that the last investment opportunity is 24 days before the regulations take effect.

[Seocho-gu Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Those who were planning to enter the market and had seen properties need to make some decisions by next Monday..."]

Concerns about balloon effects are also rising, such as additional price increases in nearby areas like Mapo-Yongsan-Seongsu and rising rental prices due to mandatory residence requirements.

[Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Those who want to do gap investment are also putting their properties up for rent. But those quantities are also disappearing."]

Amid the market trend of preferring a single high-quality property, there are predictions that it will be difficult to curb the rising trend of house prices.

[Ham Young-jin/Head of Real Estate Research Lab at Woori Bank: "When uncertainty is high, many consumers think that it can serve as a safe asset, so the long-term stabilization effect on house prices is expected to be limited..."]

Whether the regulations can quell the market's anxiety remains uncertain, and the long-term effects are unknown.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Real estate uncertainty
    • 입력 2025-03-19 22:44:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Real estate policies that affect people's livelihoods and significant assets are fluctuating and being reversed, causing citizens to feel worried and anxious.

As they try to gauge the impact on themselves, they have started to observe how the regulatory effects will manifest and whether there will be any side effects.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has covered the atmosphere on the ground.

[Report]

An apartment complex commercial area in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

[Songpa-gu Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "(Since the area has been re-designated as a land transaction permission zone, the atmosphere is...) It's quiet."]

The real estate doors are open, but there are no people passing by.

For now, the market appears to be holding its breath.

[Songpa-gu Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Most of the people who were going to make transactions before the restrictions have already completed their deals. So, there are not many properties available."]

With the unusual decision to designate the entire district as a zone needing government permission for transactions, there are immediate concerns about disruptions to buying and renting plans in the newly regulated areas.

[Mr. Moon/Seocho-gu Resident: "I feel like I'm suffering financially. Who would be happy if apartment prices drop? I still have to pay taxes."]

There is also a sense of urgency as people feel that the last investment opportunity is 24 days before the regulations take effect.

[Seocho-gu Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Those who were planning to enter the market and had seen properties need to make some decisions by next Monday..."]

Concerns about balloon effects are also rising, such as additional price increases in nearby areas like Mapo-Yongsan-Seongsu and rising rental prices due to mandatory residence requirements.

[Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Those who want to do gap investment are also putting their properties up for rent. But those quantities are also disappearing."]

Amid the market trend of preferring a single high-quality property, there are predictions that it will be difficult to curb the rising trend of house prices.

[Ham Young-jin/Head of Real Estate Research Lab at Woori Bank: "When uncertainty is high, many consumers think that it can serve as a safe asset, so the long-term stabilization effect on house prices is expected to be limited..."]

Whether the regulations can quell the market's anxiety remains uncertain, and the long-term effects are unknown.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 "최상목 탄핵 여부, 지도부에 위임"<br>…심야회의 계속

민주당 "최상목 탄핵 여부, 지도부에 위임"…심야회의 계속
부메랑 된 토허제…해제 한 달 만에 확대

부메랑 된 토허제…해제 한 달 만에 확대
변론 종결 3주 넘었는데…<br>이번 주 선고 어려워져

변론 종결 3주 넘었는데…이번 주 선고 어려워져
이재명 “최상목 직무유기 현행범 체포될 수도…몸조심하길”

이재명 “최상목 직무유기 현행범 체포될 수도…몸조심하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.