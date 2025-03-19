Lee Jae-myung pressures Choi

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The leader of the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, has strongly pressured Acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Constitutional Court nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.



He warned that he could be arrested as a current offender for dereliction of duty, urging him to be cautious.



First, reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, wearing a bulletproof vest due to terrorist threats, chaired a high-level meeting in Gwanghwamun.



He criticized Acting President Choi Sang-mok for not appointing nominee Ma Eun-hyuk today (3.19), stating that it constitutes dereliction of duty for failing to fulfill constitutional obligations.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "If unconstitutionality is confirmed, there is an obligation to take action accordingly, but that has not been done so far."]



He pressured for the appointment of nominee Ma, stating that even the sitting president can be punished for undermining the constitutional order.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Actions that do not fulfill constitutional obligations cannot be forgiven. From this moment, any citizen can arrest him as a current offender for dereliction of duty, so I advise him to be cautious."]



He also repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to reach a swift conclusion to resolve the national chaos.



As the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial delayed than expected, there are growing concerns within the Democratic Party.



This seems to be the reason for the increasing pressure on Acting President Choi and the Constitutional Court.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



