Choi Sang-mok delays appointment

입력 2025.03.19 (23:54)

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok carried out his public schedule normally today (3.19).

Despite pressure to be cautious, he did not make any separate statements.

This seems to indicate that there is no change in the policy to postpone the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.

Next, we have reporter Hyun Ye-seul.

[Report]

Starting with a morning meeting with the ministers of each department, Acting President Choi Sang-mok carried out his public schedule as usual.

Despite the Democratic Party's demand to appoint candidate Ma Eun-hyuk by today and DP Leader Lee Jae-myung's comments about being cautious, there was no significant response.

A government official stated, "If we respond to political remarks and pay attention to them, it will be difficult to focus on current issues," and added, "We will calmly focus on national issues."

This means managing South Korea’s international credibility and responding to U.S. trade issues are currently higher priorities.

In response to criticism of defying the Constitutional Court's decision, a general response was given such as "We are considering various legal aspects," and "Our respect for the Constitutional Court's position remains unchanged."

For now, it is interpreted that the issue of appointing candidate Ma is not a priority for Acting President Choi.

It seems that the appointment of candidate Ma will continue to be postponed until the results of the impeachment trial against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are announced.

Since Choi took office as acting president last December, there have been over 20 statements from the opposition party regarding impeachment or accountability, and the acting chief's side appears to accept these warnings as a 'constant.'

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

