Clash over special prosecutor

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties clashed in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



They confronted each other over Lee Jae-myung's warning for the acting president to be cautious, the prosecution's immediate appeal, special investigations, and impeachment in every matter.



The opposition party processed a bill for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee in today's (3.19) Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, attended the National Assembly for the first time since the impeachment motion was dismissed.



He greets Chairman Jung Chung-rae, who was a prosecutor for the National Assembly.



[Choe Jae-hae/Head of the Board of Audit and Inspection: "There were many misunderstandings and speculations, but these controversies have been dispelled through the Constitutional Court's decision. I believe the Constitutional Court's decision is significant."]



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "I will not go into detail about the impeachment motion. I welcome your return to duty after the dismissal, regardless of the circumstances."]



The ruling party repeatedly raised issues regarding Lee Jae-myung's 'be careful' remarks to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.



[Park Jun-tae/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The leader of a public party is directly threatening to have him urgently arrested."]



[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "A separate judgment is needed on whether a crime is established."]



The opposition pointed out that the prosecution did not file an immediate appeal against the decision to cancel President Yoon's detention.



[Kim Gi-pyo/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "If there is controversy over investigative authority, shouldn't they file an immediate appeal to get a decision?"]



[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "I understand that the investigation team considered various factors."]



The bill for a special prosecutor to investigate First Lady Kim Keon-hee was passed at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee without the ruling party's participation.



[Song Seok-jun/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The special prosecutor law and impeachment motions are really rampant. Even the people are asking if they are suffering from some kind of impeachment disease..."]



[Seo Young-kyo/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "The Yoon administration has continuously vetoed our efforts, so we are left with no choice but to push for another vote and another special investigation."



The proposal to call Myung Tae-kyun as a witness for next week's inquiry was also processed under the opposition's leadership.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!