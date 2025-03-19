Impeachment ruling date

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Speculation is growing over how far the Constitutional Court has progressed in its deliberations on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.



Following the conclusion of arguments, what procedures remain before a ruling date is set? Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung explains.



[Report]



A dedicated team of about 10 constitutional researchers is handling President Yoon's impeachment trial.



They assist the constitutional judges in reviewing issues and legal principles, and drafting the ruling document.



By anticipating various scenarios such as upholding or rejecting, they draft the ruling document in advance, which the constitutional judges then refine through deliberation.



The case involving President Yoon is currently at the deliberation stage, but interpretations vary on how far the discussions have progressed.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "The court may be working to ensure that procedural concerns are thoroughly addressed in the decision, leaving no room for further disputes."]



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "We need to establish the facts based on evidence, but I think there are many unclear aspects in this process."]



Once the judges conclude their discussions through repeated deliberations, they will designate the ruling date.



Some predict that the final vote on whether to approve, reject, or dismiss the impeachment may take place on the morning of the ruling day for security reasons.



In the 2014 case of the dissolution of the Unified Progressive Party and the 2017 impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye, the verdict was also delivered on the ruling day.



The ruling document may also be modified on the day of the ruling.



Some observations suggest that while there is agreement on the conclusion itself, preparing separate opinions or supplementary opinions from each judge is taking time.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



