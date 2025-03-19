News 9

Seoul reinstates land regulations

[Anchor]

The Seoul city government appeared hasty in lifting the land transaction permit zone, and seemed complacent when unusual signs emerged.

Ultimately, they admitted failure, leading to an unprecedented policy reversal.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the details.

[Report]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon first mentioned the possibility of lifting the land transaction permit zone in mid-January.

[Oh Se-hoon/Jan. 14: "We are currently reviewing the abolition (lifting) of the land transaction permit quite actively."]

Just a month later, the land transaction permit zones in major areas of Gangnam were abruptly lifted.

Immediately, abnormal signs appeared, including the disappearance of houses for sale and a surge in prices by hundreds of millions of won, but the Seoul city government maintained a complacent analysis, stating, "It has not been reflected in transaction prices," and "There are not many actual transaction cases."

[Oh Se-hoon/Mar. 10: "So far, it seems that it has not exceeded the expected level."]

A month after the lifting of regulations, the situation changed as actual transaction records were confirmed.

In particular, the gap investment ratio in the three districts of Gangnam, which was at a low point in January, rose significantly after the permit zone was lifted, causing issues for Mayor Oh.

[Oh Se-hoon/Today: "The gap investment ratio increased in February, indicating a signal of increased speculative transactions."]

It has also been revealed that the Seoul city government did not have prior discussions with financial authorities when lifting the land transaction permit zone.

[Seo Ji-yong/Professor, Dept. of Business, Sangmyung University: "Real estate transactions are accompanied by financial policies. If you make judgments based on housing prices, it may conflict with financial policies, so it would have been better to have discussions."]

Even in a situation where he admitted to policy failure, Mayor Oh maintained his stance that the land transaction permit system is an anti-market regulation.

[Oh Se-hoon/Today: "Anti-market regulations like the land transaction permit system should be used minimally and only when absolutely necessary."]

As criticisms from the opposition block and civic groups arise, stating that the flip-flopping policy has heightened market instability, it is expected that Mayor Oh's future presidential ambitions will also be affected.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

