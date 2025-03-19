Lee's remarks spark criticism

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling party has strongly opposed opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's remarks urging caution.



The People Power Party criticized it as illegal incitement to terrorism and irrational remarks.



There were also reactions saying it sounded like something gangsters would say.



Reporter Lee Yeo-jin has the story.



[Report]



"I thought it was something a terrorist would say."



The People Power Party unleashed fierce criticism over Representative Lee Jae-myung's 'be cautious' remark.



They claimed it incites illegal terrorism among supporters, that he has lost his reason due to judicial risks, and that it is not Lee but Acting President Choi who should wear a bulletproof vest.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "This is not something a party leader should say. It almost sounded like a threat. It seems to trivialize politics, which is very regrettable."]



Potential conservative presidential candidates also joined in the criticism, saying, "It's language used by gangsters," "It would be terrible if he becomes president," and "An incitement to riot, and a threat against public officials."



They also continued to pressure Representative Lee to promise to accept the results of the impeachment trial against President Yoon.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "I am very concerned whether Representative Lee Jae-myung, who engages in abusive language, threats, and incitement to terrorism, will accept the results of the impeachment trial and his own trial."]



Within the People Power Party, there are analyses suggesting that Representative Lee's remarks reflect anxiety as the Constitutional Court's ruling is delayed, along with mixed expectations that the impeachment trial will be dismissed or rejected.



This is KBS News, Lee Yeo-jin.



