News 9

Canadians boycott U.S. goods

입력 2025.03.19 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently in Canada, people have started using the name "Canadiano" instead of Americano coffee.

This reflects the feelings of humiliation and anger caused by President Trump's remark about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Our correspondent Park Il-jung has reported on the current atmosphere in Canada.

[Report]

["Insulting and scary."]

["We feel betrayed."]

["Not a reliable partner in many ways."]

These are the sentiments of Canadians towards the United States these days.

The flag displayed in front of homes symbolizes these feelings.

[Lori Steele/Chesterville, Ontario: "This is who we are and we're not going to be annexed to the 51st state. That's it."]

There is also a growing movement that prefers Canadian products, but is also okay with anything that is not American.

[Pat McCaffrey/Cornwall, Ontario: "Yes, Louisiana. And I won't be buying it anymore. I will be looking for something else."]

As a result, this supermarket has reduced the proportion of American products from 15% to 5%, replacing Florida oranges with those from Morocco or Spain.

Even large supermarkets cannot escape this trend.

They are labeling products as Canadian-made in various places.

["Hi. Can I get a 'Canadiano'?"]

["Absolutely."]

More cafes are changing the name of Americano coffee to "Canadiano," and a social media group promoting the "Made in Canada" movement has seen its membership grow from 50,000 at the beginning of the year to over 1.3 million.

[Keith Dow/"Made in Canada" Group Host: "There are a lot of people who are looking for a way to channel, kind of some anxiety, some fear maybe and so they join the group."]

Now, there is even an application that shows how Canadian a product is based on the factory location and raw material sources when you scan the barcode.

[Christopher Dip/App Developer: "For a lot of people, they have told us they don't want the profits to go back to the U.S."]

President Trump, who claims to be working for the U.S., is actually strengthening Canada's resolve for independence.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from Ontario, Canada.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Canadians boycott U.S. goods
    • 입력 2025-03-19 23:55:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently in Canada, people have started using the name "Canadiano" instead of Americano coffee.

This reflects the feelings of humiliation and anger caused by President Trump's remark about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Our correspondent Park Il-jung has reported on the current atmosphere in Canada.

[Report]

["Insulting and scary."]

["We feel betrayed."]

["Not a reliable partner in many ways."]

These are the sentiments of Canadians towards the United States these days.

The flag displayed in front of homes symbolizes these feelings.

[Lori Steele/Chesterville, Ontario: "This is who we are and we're not going to be annexed to the 51st state. That's it."]

There is also a growing movement that prefers Canadian products, but is also okay with anything that is not American.

[Pat McCaffrey/Cornwall, Ontario: "Yes, Louisiana. And I won't be buying it anymore. I will be looking for something else."]

As a result, this supermarket has reduced the proportion of American products from 15% to 5%, replacing Florida oranges with those from Morocco or Spain.

Even large supermarkets cannot escape this trend.

They are labeling products as Canadian-made in various places.

["Hi. Can I get a 'Canadiano'?"]

["Absolutely."]

More cafes are changing the name of Americano coffee to "Canadiano," and a social media group promoting the "Made in Canada" movement has seen its membership grow from 50,000 at the beginning of the year to over 1.3 million.

[Keith Dow/"Made in Canada" Group Host: "There are a lot of people who are looking for a way to channel, kind of some anxiety, some fear maybe and so they join the group."]

Now, there is even an application that shows how Canadian a product is based on the factory location and raw material sources when you scan the barcode.

[Christopher Dip/App Developer: "For a lot of people, they have told us they don't want the profits to go back to the U.S."]

President Trump, who claims to be working for the U.S., is actually strengthening Canada's resolve for independence.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from Ontario, Canada.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 "최상목 탄핵 여부, 지도부에 위임"<br>…심야회의 계속

민주당 "최상목 탄핵 여부, 지도부에 위임"…심야회의 계속
부메랑 된 토허제…해제 한 달 만에 확대

부메랑 된 토허제…해제 한 달 만에 확대
변론 종결 3주 넘었는데…<br>이번 주 선고 어려워져

변론 종결 3주 넘었는데…이번 주 선고 어려워져
이재명 “최상목 직무유기 현행범 체포될 수도…몸조심하길”

이재명 “최상목 직무유기 현행범 체포될 수도…몸조심하길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.