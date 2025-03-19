Canadians boycott U.S. goods

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently in Canada, people have started using the name "Canadiano" instead of Americano coffee.



This reflects the feelings of humiliation and anger caused by President Trump's remark about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.



Our correspondent Park Il-jung has reported on the current atmosphere in Canada.



[Report]



["Insulting and scary."]



["We feel betrayed."]



["Not a reliable partner in many ways."]



These are the sentiments of Canadians towards the United States these days.



The flag displayed in front of homes symbolizes these feelings.



[Lori Steele/Chesterville, Ontario: "This is who we are and we're not going to be annexed to the 51st state. That's it."]



There is also a growing movement that prefers Canadian products, but is also okay with anything that is not American.



[Pat McCaffrey/Cornwall, Ontario: "Yes, Louisiana. And I won't be buying it anymore. I will be looking for something else."]



As a result, this supermarket has reduced the proportion of American products from 15% to 5%, replacing Florida oranges with those from Morocco or Spain.



Even large supermarkets cannot escape this trend.



They are labeling products as Canadian-made in various places.



["Hi. Can I get a 'Canadiano'?"]



["Absolutely."]



More cafes are changing the name of Americano coffee to "Canadiano," and a social media group promoting the "Made in Canada" movement has seen its membership grow from 50,000 at the beginning of the year to over 1.3 million.



[Keith Dow/"Made in Canada" Group Host: "There are a lot of people who are looking for a way to channel, kind of some anxiety, some fear maybe and so they join the group."]



Now, there is even an application that shows how Canadian a product is based on the factory location and raw material sources when you scan the barcode.



[Christopher Dip/App Developer: "For a lot of people, they have told us they don't want the profits to go back to the U.S."]



President Trump, who claims to be working for the U.S., is actually strengthening Canada's resolve for independence.



This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from Ontario, Canada.



