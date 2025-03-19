News 9

Chungbuk election funds misused

[Anchor]

The Chungbuk Election Commission has been caught using over 20 billion won in election expenses without proper reporting or approval.

It has also been revealed that related expenditure documents were falsified or altered hundreds of times.

Reporter Song Geun-seop has investigated the audit results that the National Election Commission did not disclose.

[Report]

Two years ago, the National Election Commission promised internal reforms along with an apology after a controversy over preferential hiring of high-ranking officials' children arose.

[Rho Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission/May 2023: "We will thoroughly investigate whether there were any organizational deviations that have deeply existed under the pretext of being customary and eradicate them."]

Last year, an internal audit was conducted on eight city and provincial election commissions, but the results were not made public.

However, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that the Chungbuk Election Commission executed expenses for local elections or entrusted elections without proper reporting or approval, which was uncovered during the audit.

The number of violations was 660, with an amount exceeding 23 billion won.

In this process, there were over 480 cases of falsified or altered election expense reports.

Additionally, more than 1,300 pieces of supporting documentation for the use of election expenses were missing.

While the NEC strictly monitors the financial activities of election candidates, its own internal accounting remains lax.

The National Election Commission stated that there was no confirmation of embezzlement or misappropriation, such as using election expenses for other purposes.

However, it is reported that they demanded severe disciplinary action against those responsible for the poor accounting, while those in charge of management received lighter penalties.

Concerns have been raised that the internal system of the election commission, which has repeatedly shown issues such as using election expenses for unintended purposes, has still not improved.

This is KBS News, Song Geun-seop.

