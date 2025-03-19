Will DP impeach Acting President?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is currently holding an emergency general meeting in the National Assembly.



They are seeking countermeasures regarding the delay in the impeachment ruling of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.



Let's go to the National Assembly.



Reporter Bang Jun-won! There are growing opinions that they should not just issue warnings but actually impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok, is that right?



[Report]



Yes, the Democratic Party has been holding a closed emergency general meeting since 9 PM.



They issued an ultimatum to Acting President Choi to appoint candidate Ma by today (Mar. 19).



As Acting President Choi did not respond, they are discussing countermeasures.



While they have previously warned about pushing for impeachment several times to pressure Acting President Choi, the atmosphere this time is somewhat different.



A senior party official stated that although there have been many voices advocating caution regarding impeachment for the sake of national stability, the calls for impeachment are now growing, and the gap between pro and con positions is narrowing.



Today, the tension within the party is also rising as the schedule for the impeachment ruling of President Yoon has not been set.



Concerns about the delay in the ruling were raised not only in the closed supreme council meeting held this morning but also during the dinner meeting chaired by Representative Lee on March 17.



There is a worry that it might be postponed until after Representative Lee's election law appeal ruling.



Meanwhile, regarding Representative Lee's comment to Acting Priesident Choi to be careful, the People Power Party criticized it as incitement to rebellion, to which the Democratic Party rebutted that calling for the defense of the Constitution is not incitement.



KBS News, Bang Jun-won from the National Assembly.



