Youth job fair draws thousands

Starting this month, companies have begun their hiring for the first half of the year, but due to the economic downturn, job opportunities remain limited.



To assist young job seekers, the government held a large-scale job fair, where over 7,000 young people visited on the first day.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin covered the scene.



[Report]



The lobby was crowed with people.



The line stretched endlessly.



These are the young people who arrived at the job fair from early morning.



[“I woke up at 4 AM, got ready, and took the SRT to Suseo Station around 4:50. (Isn’t it hard to wake up early?) I think it will all be worth it if I get a job.”]



115 companies gathered at the fair, which was jointly organized for the first time by eight ministries and six economic organizations.



Large company recruitment sessions—now a highly competitive bottleneck—were packed.



["As a leading company driving the world’s top semiconductor ecosystem…"]



Even startups that have been established for less than a year are seeking to attract young talent.



[Kang Jun-gu/CEO of AI Software Development Startup: “The passion of those applying is really important. I think those who come in person to job hunt already have that passion, which is why we participated in the fair.”]



For many young job seekers, advice from industry professionals is most crucial.



[“It’s important to show how I analyze this work and that I have this level of ability.”]



Out of more than 10,000 registered at the job fair, only about 800 will be selected.



Concerns are growing over whether they can seize this opportunity.



[Job fair participant: “First of all, the number of job postings is definitely less than before, and the number of positions available has decreased significantly, so there are fewer options…”]



The trend of preferring 'experienced new hires' is also evident.



One-third of the participating companies only accept experienced candidates or give preference to them.



[Won Hye-kyung & Shin I-an/Job seekers: “I’ve never worked before, so I worry about how to apply for the job…”]



Amid the hiring freeze, the unemployment rate felt by the youth surged past 16% last month, marking its highest level in four years.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



