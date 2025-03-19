Gangwon faces avalanche risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The isolation of the university campus you just saw was due to an avalanche along the roadside.



In the mountainous area of Yeongdong, Gangwon Province, heavy snowfall has created a stunning winter landscape.



While the scenery is beautiful, there is a risk of avalanches, so caution is advised.



This is Jeong Myeon-gu reporting.



[Report]



The snow, harmonizing with the rugged rocks, creates a breathtaking scene reminiscent of a traditional landscape painting.



Every tree branch is adorned with fluffy white snowflakes.



The heavy snowfall of over 60cm in the Yeongdong mountains of Gangwon has provided an unexpected winter wonderland, but the danger lurking behind it is significant.



Suddenly, a mass of snow comes crashing down.



An employee from the national park office, who was leading a group of hikers, was swept away by the avalanche.



["Oh, avalanche! Oh, he's rolling down! We need to save him, wait!"]



There were no casualties, but it was a terrifying moment.



[Eyewitness of the avalanche: "The slope suddenly broke off, and snow poured down from above. I was so grateful that the employee was able to clear the path again, saying it was a miracle."]



When hiking after heavy snowfall, one must be cautious of sudden avalanches.



It is advisable to avoid trails near rocks or valleys where snow has accumulated.



[Kim Gi-chang/Director of Disaster Safety at Seoraksan National Park Office: "If you are going to hike in areas like valleys or wide ridges, you should maintain a safe distance from your group while moving."]



High-altitude mountain roads can also be dangerous.



In particular, in steep cut areas like this, accumulated snow can flow onto the road all at once, so extra caution is required.



Previously, in 2014, at Misiryeong and Hangyeryeong, avalanches on road slopes caused vehicles to be isolated for over 13 hours.



This is Jeong Myeon-gu from KBS News.



