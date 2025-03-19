Justices continue deliberation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court's deliberation on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol continued today (Mar. 19).



It has been 22 days since the arguments were concluded.



Let's connect with our reporter at the Constitutional Court for developments.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun, when did the justices' deliberation end?



[Report]



Well, the justices' deliberation continued today, but it did not last as long as expected.



There was no announcement regarding the ruling date for President Yoon Suk Yeol's case even after the deliberation.



According to the Constitutional Court's practice of announcing the ruling date 2-3 days in advance, there were speculations that if a ruling were to be made this week, an announcement would come today, but the court remained silent again.



There are expectations that the court may announce the ruling date tomorrow (Mar. 20), but the likelihood of a ruling this week has significantly decreased.



This is because a minimum amount of time is needed to consult with relevant agencies such as the police and the city of Seoul to prepare safety measures, including strengthening security personnel.



There are various interpretations regarding the continued deliberation of the Constitutional Court.



First, it is analyzed that there was not enough time to reach a conclusion as multiple impeachment cases, including those of the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection and the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, are being processed simultaneously.



The situation is different from the impeachment trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, where there were no other impeachment cases against public officials.



It is also analyzed that there are significant differences in opinions among the justices.



One analysis suggests that the court is taking a longer time to reach a unanimous opinion in order to prevent national division.



Additionally, due to the many contentious issues in this impeachment case, some believe that more time is needed to thoroughly verify the facts.



This means that since a significant controversy is expected if the results of the criminal trial against President Yoon differ from the Constitutional Court's judgment, the proceedings must be conducted as cautiously as possible.



This has been Lee Ho-jun from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!