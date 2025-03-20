Drug detection dogs back at work

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, Cheongju International Airport recorded the highest number of passengers since its opening, leading to the re-deployment of drug detection dogs.



The drug detection dogs were withdrawn due to difficulties in operating international flights during COVID-19, but they have been reintroduced after five years.



These detection dogs are serving as cute yet reliable sentinels protecting the airport.



Min Soo-ah reports.



[Report]



A black Labrador Retriever is sniffing around the airport's arrival hall, checking luggage.



Despite its innocent appearance, it is the detection dog 'Benny' that finds hidden drugs.



Benny is a veteran detection dog that was newly assigned to Cheongju Airport last month after working at Incheon International Airport.



Benny searches about 4 to 5 selected flights a day according to the schedule of the accompanying detection officer.



Thanks to its cute appearance, it attracts a lot of attention from airport passengers.



[Jang Tae-hoon/Daejeon resident: "When I first came in, there was a dignified puppy. It's cute and cool, and I just couldn't take my eyes off him."]



The newly deployed detection dogs are 'Benny' and 'Phantom', who take turns in searching luggage.



It has been five years since drug detection dogs appeared at Cheongju Airport.



Due to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, the number of passengers at Cheongju Airport dropped to about 1.97 million, but last year it increased to over 4.57 million, the highest level ever.



As concerns about drug smuggling have risen accordingly, the detection dogs have been re-deployed.



[Ham Ji-won/Cheongju Customs Detection Officer: "Flights have increased, especially to Southeast Asia. It's nice that passengers are fond of them, but we would appreciate it if they don't touch them too much."]



As drug distribution has been increasing domestically, customs officials plan to thoroughly crack down on attempts to smuggle drugs with the help of detection dogs.



This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah reporting.



