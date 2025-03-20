News 9

Astronauts return to Earth

[Anchor]

Two American astronauts unexpectedly found themselves stranded at the space station during a short test flight.

Their flight, originally scheduled for 8 days, lasted 9 months, and they have finally returned to Earth.

This dramatic return is reported by Yang Min-hyo.

[Report]

The hatch of the International Space Station opens, and Japanese astronauts enter.

The two American astronauts offer the warmest welcome of all!

["And undocking confirmed. Sunny Williams and Butch Wilmore begin their belated trip home."]

Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams are now on their return journey.

They embarked on a test flight aboard Boeing's first crewed spacecraft, 'Starliner', last June.

They arrived safely at the space station, but encountered problems on the return journey.

Due to a spacecraft defect, the departure of the crew members scheduled to take over was also delayed.

The originally planned eight-day flight had to extend over seasons and years.

["Happy Thanksgiving!"]

["Merry Christmas!"]

The two endured an indefinite stay in space, continuing experiments and missions.

After nine months, the astronauts' flight back to Earth began, watched live by people on the ground.

["Dragon re-enters the Earth atmosphere. And splash down. Crew 9 back on Earth."]

After a 17-hour flight, the capsule carrying the astronauts gently landed in the waters off the coast of Florida.

["Big smile, big waves, will be assisted onto the mobility aid."]

The two astronauts have safely returned after 286 days.

After undergoing health checks, they now face the task of adapting to Earth's gravity.

KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

공지·정정

