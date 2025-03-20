Astronauts return to Earth

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two American astronauts unexpectedly found themselves stranded at the space station during a short test flight.



Their flight, originally scheduled for 8 days, lasted 9 months, and they have finally returned to Earth.



This dramatic return is reported by Yang Min-hyo.



[Report]



The hatch of the International Space Station opens, and Japanese astronauts enter.



The two American astronauts offer the warmest welcome of all!



["And undocking confirmed. Sunny Williams and Butch Wilmore begin their belated trip home."]



Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams are now on their return journey.



They embarked on a test flight aboard Boeing's first crewed spacecraft, 'Starliner', last June.



They arrived safely at the space station, but encountered problems on the return journey.



Due to a spacecraft defect, the departure of the crew members scheduled to take over was also delayed.



The originally planned eight-day flight had to extend over seasons and years.



["Happy Thanksgiving!"]



["Merry Christmas!"]



The two endured an indefinite stay in space, continuing experiments and missions.



After nine months, the astronauts' flight back to Earth began, watched live by people on the ground.



["Dragon re-enters the Earth atmosphere. And splash down. Crew 9 back on Earth."]



After a 17-hour flight, the capsule carrying the astronauts gently landed in the waters off the coast of Florida.



["Big smile, big waves, will be assisted onto the mobility aid."]



The two astronauts have safely returned after 286 days.



After undergoing health checks, they now face the task of adapting to Earth's gravity.



KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



