Astronauts return to Earth
입력 2025.03.20 (01:42)
[Anchor]
Two American astronauts unexpectedly found themselves stranded at the space station during a short test flight.
Their flight, originally scheduled for 8 days, lasted 9 months, and they have finally returned to Earth.
This dramatic return is reported by Yang Min-hyo.
[Report]
The hatch of the International Space Station opens, and Japanese astronauts enter.
The two American astronauts offer the warmest welcome of all!
["And undocking confirmed. Sunny Williams and Butch Wilmore begin their belated trip home."]
Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams are now on their return journey.
They embarked on a test flight aboard Boeing's first crewed spacecraft, 'Starliner', last June.
They arrived safely at the space station, but encountered problems on the return journey.
Due to a spacecraft defect, the departure of the crew members scheduled to take over was also delayed.
The originally planned eight-day flight had to extend over seasons and years.
["Happy Thanksgiving!"]
["Merry Christmas!"]
The two endured an indefinite stay in space, continuing experiments and missions.
After nine months, the astronauts' flight back to Earth began, watched live by people on the ground.
["Dragon re-enters the Earth atmosphere. And splash down. Crew 9 back on Earth."]
After a 17-hour flight, the capsule carrying the astronauts gently landed in the waters off the coast of Florida.
["Big smile, big waves, will be assisted onto the mobility aid."]
The two astronauts have safely returned after 286 days.
After undergoing health checks, they now face the task of adapting to Earth's gravity.
KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
