News 9

Med students' leave rejected

입력 2025.03.20 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presidents of 40 universities across the country have decided to reject all leave of absence requests submitted by medical students within this week and to strictly enforce school regulations.

According to the regulations, if there are vacancies due to expulsion, the school can accept transfer students.

Reporter Kim Seong-su has the details.

[Report]

As the deadline for medical students to return approaches, the presidents of 40 universities held a video conference and reached an agreement on measures to normalize medical education.

They decided to reject all collective leave of absence requests from medical students without justifiable reasons by the day after tomorrow (Mar. 21).

[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-Chair of Medical School Presidents' Council: "The main agreement is to strictly apply the school regulations. The best goal is to achieve the normalization of medical education."]

If the leave of absence requests are rejected, they will be treated as unexcused absences, and if the number of class days missed exceeds one-fourth, students may be retained or expelled.

Under the current Higher Education Act, each university can fill vacancies with transfer students.

Although the deans of medical schools have stated that they do not consider transfers and are urging students to return to their studies, the Ministry of Education has indicated that it will not intervene, citing 'school autonomy'.

There are about 20,000 medical students, including this year's freshmen, who are currently on leave or refusing to attend classes.

If a mass expulsion situation materializes, it could change the landscape of the university transfer market.

[Lim Seong-ho/CEO of Jongno Academy: "Currently, medical school transfers are concentrated in universities located in Seoul, and there is a high possibility that a significant number of science and engineering students will join."]

Each university is informing medical students of the agreement reached by the presidents and appealing for their return.

Freshmen who are refusing to attend classes are feeling confused.

[Medical School Freshman/Voice Altered: "I think I might have to consider taking a university entrance exam again if the situation doesn't improve..."]

Lee Seon-woo, the chair of the medical school student council's emergency response committee, stated that students have submitted legitimate leave of absence requests but did not specifically mention whether they would return.

This is Kim Seong-su from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Med students' leave rejected
    • 입력 2025-03-20 01:42:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presidents of 40 universities across the country have decided to reject all leave of absence requests submitted by medical students within this week and to strictly enforce school regulations.

According to the regulations, if there are vacancies due to expulsion, the school can accept transfer students.

Reporter Kim Seong-su has the details.

[Report]

As the deadline for medical students to return approaches, the presidents of 40 universities held a video conference and reached an agreement on measures to normalize medical education.

They decided to reject all collective leave of absence requests from medical students without justifiable reasons by the day after tomorrow (Mar. 21).

[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-Chair of Medical School Presidents' Council: "The main agreement is to strictly apply the school regulations. The best goal is to achieve the normalization of medical education."]

If the leave of absence requests are rejected, they will be treated as unexcused absences, and if the number of class days missed exceeds one-fourth, students may be retained or expelled.

Under the current Higher Education Act, each university can fill vacancies with transfer students.

Although the deans of medical schools have stated that they do not consider transfers and are urging students to return to their studies, the Ministry of Education has indicated that it will not intervene, citing 'school autonomy'.

There are about 20,000 medical students, including this year's freshmen, who are currently on leave or refusing to attend classes.

If a mass expulsion situation materializes, it could change the landscape of the university transfer market.

[Lim Seong-ho/CEO of Jongno Academy: "Currently, medical school transfers are concentrated in universities located in Seoul, and there is a high possibility that a significant number of science and engineering students will join."]

Each university is informing medical students of the agreement reached by the presidents and appealing for their return.

Freshmen who are refusing to attend classes are feeling confused.

[Medical School Freshman/Voice Altered: "I think I might have to consider taking a university entrance exam again if the situation doesn't improve..."]

Lee Seon-woo, the chair of the medical school student council's emergency response committee, stated that students have submitted legitimate leave of absence requests but did not specifically mention whether they would return.

This is Kim Seong-su from KBS News.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 "최상목 탄핵 여부, 지도부에 위임"…<br>심야회의 계속

민주당 "최상목 탄핵 여부, 지도부에 위임"…심야회의 계속
여 “불법 테러 선동…이성 잃은 망언”

여 “불법 테러 선동…이성 잃은 망언”
부메랑 된 토허제…해제 한 달 만에 확대

부메랑 된 토허제…해제 한 달 만에 확대
변론 종결 3주 넘었는데…<br>이번 주 선고 어려워져

변론 종결 3주 넘었는데…이번 주 선고 어려워져
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.