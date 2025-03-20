Med students' leave rejected

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidents of 40 universities across the country have decided to reject all leave of absence requests submitted by medical students within this week and to strictly enforce school regulations.



According to the regulations, if there are vacancies due to expulsion, the school can accept transfer students.



Reporter Kim Seong-su has the details.



[Report]



As the deadline for medical students to return approaches, the presidents of 40 universities held a video conference and reached an agreement on measures to normalize medical education.



They decided to reject all collective leave of absence requests from medical students without justifiable reasons by the day after tomorrow (Mar. 21).



[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-Chair of Medical School Presidents' Council: "The main agreement is to strictly apply the school regulations. The best goal is to achieve the normalization of medical education."]



If the leave of absence requests are rejected, they will be treated as unexcused absences, and if the number of class days missed exceeds one-fourth, students may be retained or expelled.



Under the current Higher Education Act, each university can fill vacancies with transfer students.



Although the deans of medical schools have stated that they do not consider transfers and are urging students to return to their studies, the Ministry of Education has indicated that it will not intervene, citing 'school autonomy'.



There are about 20,000 medical students, including this year's freshmen, who are currently on leave or refusing to attend classes.



If a mass expulsion situation materializes, it could change the landscape of the university transfer market.



[Lim Seong-ho/CEO of Jongno Academy: "Currently, medical school transfers are concentrated in universities located in Seoul, and there is a high possibility that a significant number of science and engineering students will join."]



Each university is informing medical students of the agreement reached by the presidents and appealing for their return.



Freshmen who are refusing to attend classes are feeling confused.



[Medical School Freshman/Voice Altered: "I think I might have to consider taking a university entrance exam again if the situation doesn't improve..."]



Lee Seon-woo, the chair of the medical school student council's emergency response committee, stated that students have submitted legitimate leave of absence requests but did not specifically mention whether they would return.



This is Kim Seong-su from KBS News.



