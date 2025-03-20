News 9

Trump's call with Putin

[Anchor]

The leaders of the United States and Russia have agreed to a 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

However, there is still a long way to go before a full ceasefire can be achieved.

Initially, the ceasefire only involves stopping attacks on energy facilities, which is seen as heavily influenced by Russia's perspective.

Our Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

After a month, the two leaders spoke again and agreed that Russia and Ukraine would halt mutual attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

The U.S. initially proposed a full ceasefire, but it ended up being a partial ceasefire due to Russia's revised proposal.

However, the White House described this agreement as the beginning of a movement towards peace.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We had a great call. It lasted almost two hours, talked about a lot of things and towards getting it to peace."]

The first ceasefire in over three years is significant in itself, but limiting the ceasefire to energy infrastructure like power plants is seen as having only symbolic meaning, unrelated to the fierce situation on the ground.

Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians remain unrestricted, and in fact, after the call between the two leaders, Russian drone strikes continued in Kyiv.

Additionally, Putin stated that the cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine is a prerequisite for a full ceasefire.

These are conditions that Ukraine and Europe find hard to accept.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "We support all steps aimed at ending the war and will continue to do so. But for that, we need to understand exactly what we are supporting."]

As there are observations that this partial ceasefire is much more advantageous to Russia in terms of time, the U.S. and Russia will continue follow-up negotiations regarding the ceasefire on March 23.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

