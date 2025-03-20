FSS Chair on commercial act reform

동영상 고정 취소

I oppose veto, even putting my position on the line. Let’s have an open debate.



These are the recent remarks by the head of the Financial Supervisory Service regarding the amendment to the Commercial Act.



He continues to take a bold stance, not shying away from confrontations with the ruling party.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



Director Lee Bok-hyun held an unscheduled press conference.



He urged the business community not to oppose the amendment to the Commercial Act and suggested having an open debate.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of the Financial Supervisory Service: "(I am) currently in a situation where I will not shy away from a rough path, and I will propose an open debate to the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI)."]



A press release was also issued under the name of the Financial Supervisory Service.



It stated that the duty of loyalty of directors to shareholders is an 'international standard' and that 'false claims are being made,' targeting the government and the ruling party.



[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission/Dec. 2024: "The uncertainty issue regarding routine management activities due to the amendment to the Commercial Act..."]



[Yoo Sang-bum/Member of the People Power Party/Feb. 24: "From the perspective of corporations, this is a bill with extremely high legal risks."]



On March 13, when the amendment to the Commercial Act passed the National Assembly, similar sentiments were expressed.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 13: "Shouldn't we rather oppose the exercise of the right to request a re-consideration by putting our positions on the line?"]



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party/Mar. 13: "I feel sorry to see him acting as he pleases, just like he did when he was a prosecutor."]



The confrontation with the ruling party continued into this week.



[Yoon Han-hong/Member of the People Power Party/Yesterday: "How can you carelessly say you will put your position on the line?"]



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of the Financial Supervisory Service/Yesterday: "I have already come quite a way on this dangerous road, and going back now..."]



Last year, he was in favor of the amendment to the Commercial Act, stating that "it is necessary" and that "sufficient social discussion is needed," but after the passage of the amendment, he changed his direction again.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Head of the Financial Supervisory Service: "(Have you had any communication?) I don't think this is something that can be discussed in a public setting."]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not yet made any comment on the amendment to the Commercial Act.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



