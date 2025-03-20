Pension reform deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties, which had been in conflict over the handling of the national pension reform agreement, held an emergency meeting this afternoon (3.19) and reached some consensus.



If the leadership of each party approves, the reform proposal may be processed in the plenary session tomorrow (3.20).



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



The ruling and opposition parties had been unable to find common ground on whether to include the phrase 'consensus processing' in the proposal for the pension reform special committee.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Leader: "What is the reason for trying to remove the sentence that was present during the past pension special committee? Does this signal unilateral action against structural reform?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "They only talk about pension reform. When we make concessions, they attach conditions. They don't really want it."]



After an emergency meeting this afternoon with the chair of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee, the party whips, and the Minister of Health and Welfare, the atmosphere changed.



[Kim Mi-ae/Health and Welfare Committee Whip of the Ruling Party: "The national pension is a very challenging reform task. We will do our best to have more meaningful discussions..."]



[Kang Sun-woo/Health and Welfare Committee Whip of the Opposition Party: "Meaningful discussions have taken place, and we have come to a consensus on one conclusion."]



Discussions centered around the government's pension reform proposal, which includes enshrining state payment guarantees, and the People Power Party agreed to partially accept the Democratic Party's proposal for a childbirth credit, which recognizes additional subscription periods for childbirth.



In return, it is reported that the Democratic Party has left open the possibility of accepting 'consensus processing.'



The leadership of both parties, having been briefed by the whips, is deliberating on whether to accept this, and it is expected that final adjustments will be made tomorrow morning.



The parametric reform, which raises the insurance premium rate to 13% and adjusts the income replacement rate to 43%, has already been agreed upon.



If both parties approve, the bill could pass the National Assembly as early as tomorrow afternoon.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!