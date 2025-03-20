Lee Jung-hoo's injury

동영상 고정 취소

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo, who raised concerns due to pain in the upper back, received a diagnosis confirming that there are no major issues with his body, allowing him to breathe a sigh of relief.



However, there are questions about Lee Jung-hoo's durability locally.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.







Lee Jung-hoo, who was performing exceptionally well in the exhibition games, suddenly felt pain in his back after waking up.



Since he has not participated in games since the Mar. 14, he eventually underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test, but fortunately, there were no significant issues.



According to MLB.com, Lee Jung-hoo is still experiencing pain, but there are no structural damages to his body.



San Francisco manager Bob Melvin also mentioned that Lee Jung-hoo's condition is improving and that he is expected to return to the exhibition games as early as this weekend.



However, concerns are rising locally as Lee Jung-hoo, who was sidelined last season due to a shoulder injury, is missing games again.



The U.S. Back Sports Page pointed out Lee Jung-hoo as a variable for San Francisco, stating that once a player is labeled as injury-prone early in their big league career, it is hard to shake off that reputation.



Although he showcased relative durability during his 7 seasons in the KBO, playing 884 games, the increasing frequency of injuries over the past three years is a worrying aspect.



Because of this, expectations for his performance this season are also declining.



U.S. FanGraphs has adjusted Lee Jung-hoo's projected performance for this season to a batting average of 0.288, 12 home runs, and an OPS of 0.765.



Ultimately, to prove that he is worth the 160 billion won contract, Lee Jung-hoo must demonstrate both strong performance and health this season.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



