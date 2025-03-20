Son Heung-min ready for Oman

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The captain of the national football team, Son Heung-min, expressed strong confidence, stating that he is in top condition ahead of the home match against Oman in the third round of World Cup qualifiers tomorrow night.



The key issue is how to fill the gap left by the solid defender Kim Min-jae.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



The national team, reunited as a complete squad for the first time in a while, began their final preparations in a bright atmosphere despite the late cold snap in March.



Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan, who were called up to the national team shortly after returning from injuries, trained normally, and captain Son Heung-min also warmed up energetically.



With the determination to secure a spot in the World Cup finals at home, Son Heung-min showed a strong sense of responsibility.



[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "Creating chances, making good choices to create opportunities, and connecting those to goals is, in a way, an undeniable role that I have to fulfill. I always try to do my best in that regard..."]



Despite managing a grueling schedule with both league and European competitions at his club, Son Heung-min promised to deliver his best performance as he stands before domestic fans for the first time in five months.



[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "I believe my physical condition is at its best, so I think we need to have a good game for many football fans and for ourselves in our first game of the year."]



The national team is brimming with confidence after defeating Oman, ranked 80th in the FIFA rankings, 3-1 away last year with Son Heung-min's decisive goal.



However, the challenge lies in how to maintain defensive organization with Kim Min-jae absent due to injury.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think it's a time when changes in defense are necessary. Also, how well we can combine players who have spent time together is the most critical issue."]



With 14 points, the national team leads Group B, and if they win both home matches, they can secure a spot in the World Cup finals early, so they are determined to achieve a resounding victory against Oman in the first hurdle.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



