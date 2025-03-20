Trump releases JFK files

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to an executive order from President Trump, the U.S. government has released all previously undisclosed classified documents related to the assassination of former President Kennedy.



Countless conspiracy theories have been raised surrounding Kennedy's death, and there is interest in whether any new facts will be revealed.



Hong Jin-ah reports.



[Report]



In November 1963, President Kennedy was shot and killed during a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.



The assassin was former Marine Oswald.



However, he was also killed by a nightclub owner during transport after his arrest, leaving the motive for Kennedy's assassination shrouded in mystery.



Officially, it was concluded that Oswald acted alone, but for over 60 years, various conspiracy theories have implicated the Soviet Union, Cuba, and the CIA as being behind the assassination.



President Trump, who has utilized these conspiracy theories to draw political interest, has released all undisclosed government files related to the Kennedy assassination.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Mar. 17: "We have a tremendous amount of paper. You've got a lot of reading. I don't believe we're going to redact anything."]



The National Archives website has posted 80,000 pages of documents that had not been previously released.



The documents marked classified include typewritten pages and handwritten notes.



However, it remains uncertain whether any new information will fundamentally change the understanding of the assassination's cause.



[Larry Sabato/Director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia: ""I just don't think they're going to be that many surprises about JFK's assassination."]



The Trump administration also plans to sequentially release classified documents related to the assassination of Kennedy's brother Senator Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



