Snowed-in students return home

Yesterday (Mar. 18), heavy snowfall in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province caused a university campus located at a high altitude to become isolated due to an avalanche.



More than a hundred students who were trapped on campus spent the entire night there and were finally able to return home this morning (Mar. 19) after 17 hours.



Reporter Jung Sang-bin, who was also trapped at the scene, reports.



[Report]



This road leads to the summit of Mt. Yukbaeksan at an altitude of 800m.



With snowfall exceeding 6cm per hour, the bus skidded and came to a stop.



This is the school bus that travels to and from the university campus located at the mountain's peak.



While the students on the bus were rescued, the only access road was blocked.



[Kim Yong-ha/Head of Dogye-eup, Samcheok City, Gangwon Province: "The bus drivers were too scared to go up due to the heavy snowfall, and in the meantime, one bus coming down had an accident."]



Exhausted students waiting for traffic to resume began to walk down the snowy road for over an hour.



[Jo Jae-beom/Gangwon University Dogye Campus Student: "I had an urgent appointment, and since the bus wasn't coming for a long time, I felt I had to get down quickly."]



On campus, about 400 students and staff were waiting.



After five hours, the school bus service resumed.



[Kim Yong-seon/Gangwon University Dogye Campus Student: "I thought the snow removal would be done quickly, so I was waiting with a light heart at first, but I didn't expect it to take this long."]



However, about an hour later, around 10 PM, a 60-ton avalanche covered the road, and bus operations were halted again.



[Kim Dong-ho/Official of Dogye-eup, Samcheok City, Gangwon Province: "We were in the process of snow removal, but suddenly we couldn't see ahead, and an avalanche occurred."]



More than 150 people who had not been able to leave the school were ultimately isolated.



As it was impossible to clear the avalanche late at night, they became trapped.



Some students had to spend the night in empty lecture halls without proper heating or bedding.



There was a flood of criticism against the school for insisting on in-person classes despite the heavy snowfall forecast.



[Kim Yong-seon/Gangwon University Dogye Campus Student: "There might be students who are feeling cold, but they just kept telling us to wait. We didn't get any additional support."]



As dawn broke this morning, the access road was reopened, and those who had spent the night in the cold finally returned home after 17 hours.



This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.



