Gov't unveils medical reform plan

[Anchor]



In this context, the government has unveiled its plan for implementing medical reform.



The plan includes measures to address the issue of excessive medical treatment and to reduce the legal burdens on medical personnel in essential fields.



The Medical Association has expressed its opposition to the measures related to excessive medical treatment.



Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has the details.



[Report]



The cancellation of the essential medical package, which was demanded as a condition for the return of residents and medical students.



[Resident/Voice Altered: "Halting the essential medical package and the ongoing discussions in the Medical Reform Special Committee should be the top priority."]



The second phase of the government's medical reform plan focuses on strengthening oversight of non-covered treatments, which have been a serious issue of excessive treatment.



Some treatments, like manual therapy, will now be categorized as managed benefits, with set pricing and patient burden rates increasing up to 95%.



For non-severe outpatient treatments, the out-of-pocket insurance rate will also increase.



This could lead to a decrease in doctors' income.



The Medical Association has clearly opposed the government's intervention in private contracts to control prices, arguing that it would lower the quality of medical services.



The legal burdens on essential medical personnel will also be reduced.



The government plans to expand protections for doctors, allowing for non-punishment agreements between patients and medical staff. Additionally, gross negligence determinations will now be made within 150 days.



[Noh Yeon-hong/Chairman of the Medical Reform Special Committee: "We must accelerate medical reform to ensure we do not miss the last golden time for reform."]



The Medical Association has agreed to strengthen the immunity of medical personnel.



They have selectively opposed or endorsed different parts of the reform based on their interests.



Patient groups criticized that most medical accidents are classified as simple negligence, and proposals to not prosecute medical personnel for negligence or to reduce their sentences are unconstitutional privileges.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



