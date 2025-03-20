Women's basketball battle

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the women's basketball championship, BNK Sum, led by coach Park Jung-eun, has unexpectedly pushed Woori Bank Woori WON, coached by the renowned coach Wi Sung-woo, to the brink.



While coach Park Jung-eun is aiming for a new history as the 'first female coach to win', coach Wi Sung-woo is preparing for a comeback.



This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



BNK Sum's coach Park Jung-eun was different from the start.



[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach/Postseason Media Day: "We will work hard to make sure we can finish the 2024-25 season on a high note, so everyone come to Busan!"]



Coach Park Jung-eun's strategic skills begin with her ability to manage the team and bring out 100% of the capabilities of all five starters.



In the first game of the championship, they staged a dramatic comeback after trailing by 16 points, thanks to the strength of all the starters.



[Park Jung-eun/Coach: "Don't just stand still, move, move!"]



In the second game, she used domestic player Iijima Saki as a three-point shooter in a surprising tactic that broke down Woori Bank's defense.



With just one more win, they are looking at a new history of 'first female coach to win' and the team's first championship title since its founding.



[Kim Sonia/BNK Sum: "You never know what will happen in professional sports. For now, I hope we do our best in the next game and win. Let's do well, everyone."]



On the other hand, Woori Bank Woori WON's coach Wi Sung-woo needs a clever strategy to reduce the burden on its ace Kim Dan-bi, who has played almost full-time in the playoffs.



[Wi Sung-woo/Woori Bank Woori WON Coach: "Dan-bi, shoot, shoot! You have to help, give it a try!"]



As Kim Dan-bi's stamina is running low, the utilization of two Asian quota players, Sunagawa Natsuki and Miyasaka Momona, as well as the performance of young players like Lee Min-ji, has become crucial.



Will it be a new history for coach Park Jung-eun, or a revival for coach Wi Sung-woo, who is called the best coach in women's basketball?



Tomorrow's third game is also expected to be a heated showdown.



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.



