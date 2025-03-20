KBS's top 5 baseball picks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Saturday is for baseball~~!!



KBS will broadcast baseball, which has become a popular sport, every week starting from the regular league opening game this Saturday.



First, we predicted the top five teams for 2025 based on statistical forecasts.



Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



We predicted the top five teams based on the total WAR, which measures the contribution to wins compared to replacement players.



The first place is last year's champion, Kia Tigers.



Second place is LG Twins, third place is Samsung Lions, and fourth place is the determined Doosan Bears.



And the last spot was narrowly taken by Hanwha Eagles.



Kia Tigers, considered the strongest contender, has acquired Jo Sang-woo, and superstar Kim Do-young has improved his defense, adding weight to the lineup with the addition of power hitter Wisdom.



[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I feel a great sense of pride, and I think it is a great honor to play as a key player on this team."]



LG Twins has star foreign players Austin Dean and Lim Chan-kyu.



Samsung Lions, with Choi Won-tae and Ariel Jurado, along with the addition of Koo Ja-wook, is also predicted to remain in the upper ranks.



Doosan Bears, led by Jung Soo-bin, who has changed his batting stance, is also in a stable position within the top five.



[Park Yong-taek/KBS Commentator: "During the training camp and exhibition games, I thought, 'Oh? The Doosan Bears will also be able to play fall baseball this year.' All three foreign players are good. And Oh Myung-jin is also showing great movement and is good in both offense and defense...."]



Hanwha Eagles, gaining popularity due to the new stadium effect, secured fifth place, and a fierce competition is expected this year.



With many variables such as the performance of foreign players and injuries, it is uncertain which teams from sixth to tenth will make it into the top five, given the nature of baseball.



KBS will live broadcast professional baseball every Saturday from the opening game of this season under the title "Saturday is for Baseball."



This Saturday, we will bring viewers the opening game between Lotte Giants and LG Twins at Jamsil, along with commentator Park Yong-taek.



This is KBS News reporter Park Jumi.



