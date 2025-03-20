News Today

[News Today] PROLONGED IMPEACHMENT DELIBERATION

[LEAD]
It's been three weeks since President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment hearing concluded, and still, no verdict date from the Constitutional Court. As this becomes the longest deliberation in presidential impeachment history, many are looking into possible reasons behind the delay.

[REPORT]
Three weeks have passed since court hearings on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial wrapped up. But the Constitutional Court has not yet announced the date to deliver its decision.

Customarily, the ruling delivery schedule is announced two or three days before the verdict day in order to ensure the defendant's procedural rights. So it is very likely that the court's ruling will be passed on to next week.

President Yoon's case is now under deliberation and legal experts suggest multiple reasons for the delay.

First, there is an analysis pointing to the many contentions involved in the case, implying that the court needs more time to establish the facts.

The court is particularly careful with the case, since controversy will arise if its decision conflicts with the result of the criminal trial set to take place.

Prof. Cha Jin-a / School of Law, Korea University
They should establish facts based on evidence. There may be a lot of unclarity along the process.

There are also observers who say that justices may show differences regarding some knotty issues.

They say that the deliberation could be longer than usual in the process, as the justices try to reach a unanimous decision, given the social division over the issue.

Prof. Lee Heon-hwan/ Ajou University
Most issues would have been cleared up. The fact that deliberation isn't progressing
smoothly means that justices have yet to reach a comprehensive conclusion.

There is also a presumption that the court needs more time physically, as it is dealing with impeachment cases against other government officials along with President Yoon's trial.

Some analysts say that the justices are taking time in preparing their own supplementary opinions, although they basically consent to the conclusion.

The Constitutional Court declined to elaborate on the prolonged deliberation and the ruling delivery schedule.

KBS
KBS

공지·정정

