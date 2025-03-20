News Today

[News Today] SAMSUNG “LATE RESPONSE TO AI CHIPS”

입력 2025.03.20 (15:57) 수정 2025.03.20 (16:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong recently called for a do or die mindset for the firm. At the Samsung Electronics shareholders' meeting, where nearly 900 participants gathered, there was a flood of criticism questioning their survival prospects. Executives took turns issuing apologies.

[REPORT]
Samsung Electronics held a shareholders meeting in the wake of chairman Lee Jae-yong's call for a do or die mindset for the firm.

Tensions flared as shareholders demanded specific measures.

Yoon Deok-in / Samsung Electronics shareholder
Performance has been quite poor. I hope a new management comes in and focuses more on technology than finance.

Samsung Electronics share price which neared 90-thousand won, or about 62 dollars last year now hovers in the 50-thousand won range due to poor performance in semiconductors.

Samsung Electronics shareholder/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Due to slumping shares, it feels like I've lost about 2 or 3 sedans. Samsung's mindset lags behind SK.

Management explained strategies for each sector such as chips and mobile.

Han Jong-hee / Samsung Electronics Vice Chair and CEO
We will lay the groundwork for a new leap forward with our tech leadership, create new growth engines for an AI-led future.

However shareholders, claiming their patience has been tested enough, asked when they would see results and questioned if the company had plans against China's rapid pursuit.

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Han Jong-hee offered a sincere apology acknowledging the firm failed to respond appropriately to the semiconductor market while key products such as home appliances also failed to secure overwhelming market competitiveness.

Vice chair Jun Young-hyun, who oversees semiconductors, also bowed his head, admitting Samsung was late in its initial response to AI chips.

Meanwhile, rival SK Hynix has already supplied samples of the 6th generation high-bandwidth memory HBM4 to tech giants like NVIDIA.

Samsung, which is even behind in supplying the lower-tier HBM3E 12-layer, has vowed to resolve the issue and improve performance by this year's latter half at the latest.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SAMSUNG “LATE RESPONSE TO AI CHIPS”
    • 입력 2025-03-20 15:57:38
    • 수정2025-03-20 16:02:30
    News Today

[LEAD]
Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong recently called for a do or die mindset for the firm. At the Samsung Electronics shareholders' meeting, where nearly 900 participants gathered, there was a flood of criticism questioning their survival prospects. Executives took turns issuing apologies.

[REPORT]
Samsung Electronics held a shareholders meeting in the wake of chairman Lee Jae-yong's call for a do or die mindset for the firm.

Tensions flared as shareholders demanded specific measures.

Yoon Deok-in / Samsung Electronics shareholder
Performance has been quite poor. I hope a new management comes in and focuses more on technology than finance.

Samsung Electronics share price which neared 90-thousand won, or about 62 dollars last year now hovers in the 50-thousand won range due to poor performance in semiconductors.

Samsung Electronics shareholder/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Due to slumping shares, it feels like I've lost about 2 or 3 sedans. Samsung's mindset lags behind SK.

Management explained strategies for each sector such as chips and mobile.

Han Jong-hee / Samsung Electronics Vice Chair and CEO
We will lay the groundwork for a new leap forward with our tech leadership, create new growth engines for an AI-led future.

However shareholders, claiming their patience has been tested enough, asked when they would see results and questioned if the company had plans against China's rapid pursuit.

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Han Jong-hee offered a sincere apology acknowledging the firm failed to respond appropriately to the semiconductor market while key products such as home appliances also failed to secure overwhelming market competitiveness.

Vice chair Jun Young-hyun, who oversees semiconductors, also bowed his head, admitting Samsung was late in its initial response to AI chips.

Meanwhile, rival SK Hynix has already supplied samples of the 6th generation high-bandwidth memory HBM4 to tech giants like NVIDIA.

Samsung, which is even behind in supplying the lower-tier HBM3E 12-layer, has vowed to resolve the issue and improve performance by this year's latter half at the latest.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘한덕수 탄핵 심판’ 다음 주 월요일 선고…<br>윤 대통령 선고는?

‘한덕수 탄핵 심판’ 다음 주 월요일 선고…윤 대통령 선고는?
[속보] 러 군용기 여러 대 KADIZ 무단 진입…국방부, 러 국방무관 초치

[속보] 러 군용기 여러 대 KADIZ 무단 진입…국방부, 러 국방무관 초치
[속보] ​‘더 내고, 더 받는’ 국민연금법 국회 본회의 통과…18년 만 연금 개혁

[속보] ​‘더 내고, 더 받는’ 국민연금법 국회 본회의 통과…18년 만 연금 개혁
최상목 대행, 자진사퇴설에 “국정 운영에 전념…그외 모든 이슈는 사치”

최상목 대행, 자진사퇴설에 “국정 운영에 전념…그외 모든 이슈는 사치”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.