[News Today] SAMSUNG “LATE RESPONSE TO AI CHIPS”

SAMSUNG "LATE RESPONSE TO AI CHIPS"

Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong recently called for a do or die mindset for the firm. At the Samsung Electronics shareholders' meeting, where nearly 900 participants gathered, there was a flood of criticism questioning their survival prospects. Executives took turns issuing apologies.



Samsung Electronics held a shareholders meeting in the wake of chairman Lee Jae-yong's call for a do or die mindset for the firm.



Tensions flared as shareholders demanded specific measures.



Yoon Deok-in / Samsung Electronics shareholder

Performance has been quite poor. I hope a new management comes in and focuses more on technology than finance.



Samsung Electronics share price which neared 90-thousand won, or about 62 dollars last year now hovers in the 50-thousand won range due to poor performance in semiconductors.



Samsung Electronics shareholder/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Due to slumping shares, it feels like I've lost about 2 or 3 sedans. Samsung's mindset lags behind SK.



Management explained strategies for each sector such as chips and mobile.



Han Jong-hee / Samsung Electronics Vice Chair and CEO

We will lay the groundwork for a new leap forward with our tech leadership, create new growth engines for an AI-led future.



However shareholders, claiming their patience has been tested enough, asked when they would see results and questioned if the company had plans against China's rapid pursuit.



Samsung Electronics vice chairman Han Jong-hee offered a sincere apology acknowledging the firm failed to respond appropriately to the semiconductor market while key products such as home appliances also failed to secure overwhelming market competitiveness.



Vice chair Jun Young-hyun, who oversees semiconductors, also bowed his head, admitting Samsung was late in its initial response to AI chips.



Meanwhile, rival SK Hynix has already supplied samples of the 6th generation high-bandwidth memory HBM4 to tech giants like NVIDIA.



Samsung, which is even behind in supplying the lower-tier HBM3E 12-layer, has vowed to resolve the issue and improve performance by this year's latter half at the latest.