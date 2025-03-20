News Today

[News Today] LAND TRANSACTION PERMITS REVIVED

입력 2025.03.20 (15:58) 수정 2025.03.20 (16:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Just over a month after some easing, land transaction permit areas are expanding once again. This response comes as Seoul's property market, particularly in the Gangnam three districts, experiences unsettling surges in apartment prices.

[REPORT]
The land transaction permit zone is back after 35 days, and it's much larger than before.

The Seoul metropolitan government lifted the permit system for housing transactions for 291 apartment complexes in Gangnam and Songpa on Feb. 13.

But this time all apartment buildings in four districts, including not only Gangnam and Songpa but also Seocho and Yongsan, are now in the land transaction permit zone.

This expansion applies to 400,000 households in 2,200 apartment complexes.

As apartment prices in Seoul have soared beyond normal levels, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon issued an apology.

Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor
I humbly accept the criticism that the real estate market has become more
volatile, especially in Gangnam. I apologize to the public for any inconveniences.

Home mortgage loans will be restricted as well, although banks are allowed to provide them at their own discretion.

Home mortgage loans in the areas with soaring housing prices will be kept under control, and sources of funds will be subject to investigation.

Park Sang-woo / Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
We will take a preemptive response after weighing ways to keep home mortgage loans under control in various ways in areas prone to overheated speculation.

The land transaction permit zone has been expanded to 27% of the Seoul area.

Along with criticism of the authorities' hasty decision, it has also brought more regulations for the real estate market.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] LAND TRANSACTION PERMITS REVIVED
    • 입력 2025-03-20 15:58:33
    • 수정2025-03-20 16:02:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
Just over a month after some easing, land transaction permit areas are expanding once again. This response comes as Seoul's property market, particularly in the Gangnam three districts, experiences unsettling surges in apartment prices.

[REPORT]
The land transaction permit zone is back after 35 days, and it's much larger than before.

The Seoul metropolitan government lifted the permit system for housing transactions for 291 apartment complexes in Gangnam and Songpa on Feb. 13.

But this time all apartment buildings in four districts, including not only Gangnam and Songpa but also Seocho and Yongsan, are now in the land transaction permit zone.

This expansion applies to 400,000 households in 2,200 apartment complexes.

As apartment prices in Seoul have soared beyond normal levels, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon issued an apology.

Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor
I humbly accept the criticism that the real estate market has become more
volatile, especially in Gangnam. I apologize to the public for any inconveniences.

Home mortgage loans will be restricted as well, although banks are allowed to provide them at their own discretion.

Home mortgage loans in the areas with soaring housing prices will be kept under control, and sources of funds will be subject to investigation.

Park Sang-woo / Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
We will take a preemptive response after weighing ways to keep home mortgage loans under control in various ways in areas prone to overheated speculation.

The land transaction permit zone has been expanded to 27% of the Seoul area.

Along with criticism of the authorities' hasty decision, it has also brought more regulations for the real estate market.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘한덕수 탄핵 심판’ 다음 주 월요일 선고…<br>윤 대통령 선고는?

‘한덕수 탄핵 심판’ 다음 주 월요일 선고…윤 대통령 선고는?
[속보] 러 군용기 여러 대 KADIZ 무단 진입…국방부, 러 국방무관 초치

[속보] 러 군용기 여러 대 KADIZ 무단 진입…국방부, 러 국방무관 초치
[속보] ​‘더 내고, 더 받는’ 국민연금법 국회 본회의 통과…18년 만 연금 개혁

[속보] ​‘더 내고, 더 받는’ 국민연금법 국회 본회의 통과…18년 만 연금 개혁
최상목 대행, 자진사퇴설에 “국정 운영에 전념…그외 모든 이슈는 사치”

최상목 대행, 자진사퇴설에 “국정 운영에 전념…그외 모든 이슈는 사치”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.