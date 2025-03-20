[News Today] LAND TRANSACTION PERMITS REVIVED

Just over a month after some easing, land transaction permit areas are expanding once again. This response comes as Seoul's property market, particularly in the Gangnam three districts, experiences unsettling surges in apartment prices.



The land transaction permit zone is back after 35 days, and it's much larger than before.



The Seoul metropolitan government lifted the permit system for housing transactions for 291 apartment complexes in Gangnam and Songpa on Feb. 13.



But this time all apartment buildings in four districts, including not only Gangnam and Songpa but also Seocho and Yongsan, are now in the land transaction permit zone.



This expansion applies to 400,000 households in 2,200 apartment complexes.



As apartment prices in Seoul have soared beyond normal levels, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon issued an apology.



Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor

I humbly accept the criticism that the real estate market has become more

volatile, especially in Gangnam. I apologize to the public for any inconveniences.



Home mortgage loans will be restricted as well, although banks are allowed to provide them at their own discretion.



Home mortgage loans in the areas with soaring housing prices will be kept under control, and sources of funds will be subject to investigation.



Park Sang-woo / Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

We will take a preemptive response after weighing ways to keep home mortgage loans under control in various ways in areas prone to overheated speculation.



The land transaction permit zone has been expanded to 27% of the Seoul area.



Along with criticism of the authorities' hasty decision, it has also brought more regulations for the real estate market.