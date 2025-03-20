[News Today] REAL ESTATE MARKET QUIETS DOWN

[LEAD]

With the revival of land transaction permits, the real estate market is hold its breath momentarily. Yet, whether these strong measures can curb the rising house prices remains uncertain.



[REPORT]

An apartment complex in Songpa-gu District of Seoul.



Realtor in Songpa-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)

(Have things changed since the revival of land transaction permits?)

It's quiet now.



The real estate market appears very quiet now.



Business is slow for real estate agencies.



Realtor in Songpa-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Those who wanted to buy homes prior to the lifting of permit zones have

already bought them. There are few homes up for sale now.



It's quite unusual for authorities to designate entire districts as land transaction permit zones.



Districts that have been designated anew this time will likely see their property transactions hit snags.



Moon/ Seocho-gu resident

It's damaging to the property value. Nobody wants their home prices to fall,

because we still have to pay our taxes.



Some have rushed to seize the last opportunity for real estate investment before the new regulations take effect on March 24.



Realtor in Seocho-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Those who have been planning to purchase apartments need to reach their final decision by Monday.



There are also concerns about the so-called "balloon effect," which may cause housing prices in Mapo, Yongsan and Seongdong districts to rise further or result in soaring jeonse rents due to the requirement for homeowners to reside in their new properties.



Real estate agent/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Gap investors want to lease their properties, but there will be no more homes for rent.



Pundits say taming the skyrocketing housing prices will be eventually difficult, as demand for home-owning remains as high as ever.



Ham Young-jin / Woori Bank

Hard to expect prices to stabilize in the long term as many believe real estate is the safest assets in times of uncertainty.



It remains to be seen if the new regulations will be able to calm the jittery real estate market in the long term.