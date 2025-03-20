[News Today] REAL ESTATE MARKET QUIETS DOWN
입력 2025.03.20 (15:59) 수정 2025.03.20 (16:02)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
With the revival of land transaction permits, the real estate market is hold its breath momentarily. Yet, whether these strong measures can curb the rising house prices remains uncertain.
[REPORT]
An apartment complex in Songpa-gu District of Seoul.
Realtor in Songpa-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(Have things changed since the revival of land transaction permits?)
It's quiet now.
The real estate market appears very quiet now.
Business is slow for real estate agencies.
Realtor in Songpa-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Those who wanted to buy homes prior to the lifting of permit zones have
already bought them. There are few homes up for sale now.
It's quite unusual for authorities to designate entire districts as land transaction permit zones.
Districts that have been designated anew this time will likely see their property transactions hit snags.
Moon/ Seocho-gu resident
It's damaging to the property value. Nobody wants their home prices to fall,
because we still have to pay our taxes.
Some have rushed to seize the last opportunity for real estate investment before the new regulations take effect on March 24.
Realtor in Seocho-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Those who have been planning to purchase apartments need to reach their final decision by Monday.
There are also concerns about the so-called "balloon effect," which may cause housing prices in Mapo, Yongsan and Seongdong districts to rise further or result in soaring jeonse rents due to the requirement for homeowners to reside in their new properties.
Real estate agent/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Gap investors want to lease their properties, but there will be no more homes for rent.
Pundits say taming the skyrocketing housing prices will be eventually difficult, as demand for home-owning remains as high as ever.
Ham Young-jin / Woori Bank
Hard to expect prices to stabilize in the long term as many believe real estate is the safest assets in times of uncertainty.
It remains to be seen if the new regulations will be able to calm the jittery real estate market in the long term.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] REAL ESTATE MARKET QUIETS DOWN
-
- 입력 2025-03-20 15:59:14
- 수정2025-03-20 16:02:57
[LEAD]
With the revival of land transaction permits, the real estate market is hold its breath momentarily. Yet, whether these strong measures can curb the rising house prices remains uncertain.
[REPORT]
An apartment complex in Songpa-gu District of Seoul.
Realtor in Songpa-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(Have things changed since the revival of land transaction permits?)
It's quiet now.
The real estate market appears very quiet now.
Business is slow for real estate agencies.
Realtor in Songpa-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Those who wanted to buy homes prior to the lifting of permit zones have
already bought them. There are few homes up for sale now.
It's quite unusual for authorities to designate entire districts as land transaction permit zones.
Districts that have been designated anew this time will likely see their property transactions hit snags.
Moon/ Seocho-gu resident
It's damaging to the property value. Nobody wants their home prices to fall,
because we still have to pay our taxes.
Some have rushed to seize the last opportunity for real estate investment before the new regulations take effect on March 24.
Realtor in Seocho-gu Dist./ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Those who have been planning to purchase apartments need to reach their final decision by Monday.
There are also concerns about the so-called "balloon effect," which may cause housing prices in Mapo, Yongsan and Seongdong districts to rise further or result in soaring jeonse rents due to the requirement for homeowners to reside in their new properties.
Real estate agent/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Gap investors want to lease their properties, but there will be no more homes for rent.
Pundits say taming the skyrocketing housing prices will be eventually difficult, as demand for home-owning remains as high as ever.
Ham Young-jin / Woori Bank
Hard to expect prices to stabilize in the long term as many believe real estate is the safest assets in times of uncertainty.
It remains to be seen if the new regulations will be able to calm the jittery real estate market in the long term.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.