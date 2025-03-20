[News Today] YOUNG PEOPLE FLOCK TO JOB FAIR

News Today

[LEAD]
Companies have begun their mid-year hiring, but the job market remains tight due to the economic downturn. To address this, the government hosted a major job fair, drawing over 7,000 visitors on its opening day.

[REPORT]
The lobby is packed with people.

They form lines that seem to stretch without end.

They are young job seekers visiting a job fair early in the morning.

Im Young-min/ College senior
I got up at 4 a.m. and took a train around 4:50 a.m. to come to Suseo.
(Aren't you tired? Having waken up so early.) Landing a job is my foremost goal.

115 companies participated in this inaugural job fair co-hosted by eight government agencies and six business organizations.

Crowds of job seekers flock to presentations by large corporations, which have only a very small number of job openings.

"Playing the role of a leading company in the global semiconductor ecosystem."

What the young job seekers need most is advice from those already working in the field.

"It is important to show your competence in the way you analyze this work and how well-prepared you are."

While more than 10,000 job seekers signed up for the event, only about 800 people will get jobs through this job fair.

It's also evident that employers clearly prefer new employees with some job experience.

A third of the companies taking part in the job fair either only accept applicants with prior related experience or emphasize their preference for those who have job experience.

Won Hye-kyung, Shin E-ahn/ Job seekers
My concern is if I can even apply for the jobs, when I have no job experience.

Amid the tight labor market, the real youth unemployment rate surpassed 16 percent to reach a four-year high.

