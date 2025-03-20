[News Today] BIRD FLU FOUND IN WILD MAMMAL

[LEAD]

A wild leopard cat in Korea has tested positive for avian influenza, marking the country's first case in a mammal. Experts are raising concerns about the potential for human transmission and stress the need for preparedness.



[REPORT]

Quarantine officials block vehicle access and disinfect the area.



This comes after an H5 avian influenza antigen was found in a leopard cat that was rescued in this area on Sunday and later died.



It marks the first domestic case of AI in a wild mammal.



The leopard cat is believed to have contracted the flu after feeding on an infected wild bird.



Whether the case is highly pathogenic will likely be determined as early as this week.



Over 100 cases of highly pathogenic bird flu infections are reported in wild mammals worldwide each year.



In the U.S. last year, there was a case of dairy cattle passing avian influenza to a human with even a fatality reported in January.



Jee Young-mee / Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (Jan.)

These cases strongly show a major outbreak or human transmission can occur at any time.



In Korea, so far there's no case of the virus being transferred to a person.



Experts believe such a chance is lower in Korea due to different breeding methods.



Prof. Choi Gang-suk / Seoul National Univ.

Risk factors include collective breeding, animals infected with various influenza viruses but this isn't the case in Korea currently.



However as a major outbreak can't be ruled out, experts call for swift preparations in securing vaccines and treatment.