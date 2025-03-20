[News Today] AIRPORT SNIFFER DOGS RETURN

입력 2025-03-20 16:01:56 수정 2025-03-20 16:03:47 News Today





[LEAD]

Cheongju International Airport hit a record number of passengers last year. And drug detection dogs have been brought back, five years after their withdrawal. These canine guardians are back on patrol, sniffing out trouble and keeping the airport safe.



[REPORT]

A black Labrador Retriever proceeds to sniff the scent of suitcases at the airport arrival area.



Don't be fooled by its benign looks. This is Benny the sniffer dog which goes after hidden narcotics.



The veteran canine previously worked at Incheon International Airport and was newly assigned to Cheongju International Airport last month.



Along with a human inspector, the dog searches 4 to 5 select flights a day.



Its adorable looks attract the attention of passengers.



Jang Tae-hun / Daejeon resident

I saw this fine dog when I came in. I keep staring because it's cute, handsome.



Benny and another sniffer dog named Phantom have been recently deployed and the two take shifts in a baggage search.



It's the first time in five years to see detection dogs return to Cheongju Airport.



The number of people passing through the airport plunged to 1.97 million in 2020 during the pandemic but shot up to a record high of 4.57 million last year.



As a result, the dogs have returned amid increased concern of drug smuggling.



Ham Ji-won / Korea Customs Service Cheongju branch

Flights have increased including to Southeast Asia. It's nice people are fond of the dog but hopefully they won't touch it too much.



As narcotics trade is also on the rise in Korea, the customs office, with the help of canines, vows to enforce thorough crackdown on smuggling attempts.