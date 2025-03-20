[News Today] AIRPORT SNIFFER DOGS RETURN
입력 2025.03.20 (16:01) 수정 2025.03.20 (16:03)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Cheongju International Airport hit a record number of passengers last year. And drug detection dogs have been brought back, five years after their withdrawal. These canine guardians are back on patrol, sniffing out trouble and keeping the airport safe.
[REPORT]
A black Labrador Retriever proceeds to sniff the scent of suitcases at the airport arrival area.
Don't be fooled by its benign looks. This is Benny the sniffer dog which goes after hidden narcotics.
The veteran canine previously worked at Incheon International Airport and was newly assigned to Cheongju International Airport last month.
Along with a human inspector, the dog searches 4 to 5 select flights a day.
Its adorable looks attract the attention of passengers.
Jang Tae-hun / Daejeon resident
I saw this fine dog when I came in. I keep staring because it's cute, handsome.
Benny and another sniffer dog named Phantom have been recently deployed and the two take shifts in a baggage search.
It's the first time in five years to see detection dogs return to Cheongju Airport.
The number of people passing through the airport plunged to 1.97 million in 2020 during the pandemic but shot up to a record high of 4.57 million last year.
As a result, the dogs have returned amid increased concern of drug smuggling.
Ham Ji-won / Korea Customs Service Cheongju branch
Flights have increased including to Southeast Asia. It's nice people are fond of the dog but hopefully they won't touch it too much.
As narcotics trade is also on the rise in Korea, the customs office, with the help of canines, vows to enforce thorough crackdown on smuggling attempts.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] AIRPORT SNIFFER DOGS RETURN
-
- 입력 2025-03-20 16:01:56
- 수정2025-03-20 16:03:47
[LEAD]
Cheongju International Airport hit a record number of passengers last year. And drug detection dogs have been brought back, five years after their withdrawal. These canine guardians are back on patrol, sniffing out trouble and keeping the airport safe.
[REPORT]
A black Labrador Retriever proceeds to sniff the scent of suitcases at the airport arrival area.
Don't be fooled by its benign looks. This is Benny the sniffer dog which goes after hidden narcotics.
The veteran canine previously worked at Incheon International Airport and was newly assigned to Cheongju International Airport last month.
Along with a human inspector, the dog searches 4 to 5 select flights a day.
Its adorable looks attract the attention of passengers.
Jang Tae-hun / Daejeon resident
I saw this fine dog when I came in. I keep staring because it's cute, handsome.
Benny and another sniffer dog named Phantom have been recently deployed and the two take shifts in a baggage search.
It's the first time in five years to see detection dogs return to Cheongju Airport.
The number of people passing through the airport plunged to 1.97 million in 2020 during the pandemic but shot up to a record high of 4.57 million last year.
As a result, the dogs have returned amid increased concern of drug smuggling.
Ham Ji-won / Korea Customs Service Cheongju branch
Flights have increased including to Southeast Asia. It's nice people are fond of the dog but hopefully they won't touch it too much.
As narcotics trade is also on the rise in Korea, the customs office, with the help of canines, vows to enforce thorough crackdown on smuggling attempts.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.