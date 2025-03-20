[Jeonju Bids for the Olympics] Jeonju’s Ambitious Move to Host the Olympics

A promotional image for the 2036 Jeonju Olympics created by Jeonbuk State. One of the phrases on the image reads, “Going global.” A promotional image for the 2036 Jeonju Olympics created by Jeonbuk State. One of the phrases on the image reads, “Going global.”

Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min, a former IOC Athletes’ Commission member, and Jeonbuk Governor Kim Kwan-young shake hands after selecting Jeonbuk as the nation's candidate city for the Olympics. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min, a former IOC Athletes’ Commission member, and Jeonbuk Governor Kim Kwan-young shake hands after selecting Jeonbuk as the nation's candidate city for the Olympics.

Officials of Jeonbuk State cheer after the selection of their region as the nation's candidate city for the Olympics. Officials of Jeonbuk State cheer after the selection of their region as the nation's candidate city for the Olympics.

By Seonu Cho | KBS(Korean Broadcasting System) Jeonju BureauReviewed by Aaron SnowbergerJeonju, located in Jeonbuk State, has been chosen as South Korea’s candidate host city for the 2036 Summer Olympics. Now, Jeonbuk State and the central government are stepping into the international race to host the Games under the banner of the "Jeonju Olympics"The Jeonju Olympics will promote a "Cultural Olympics" that blends tradition with the future, an "Environmental Olympics" that embodies low-cost, high-efficiency values, and an "Olympics Together" ideal that fosters balanced national development through solidarity among non-metropolitan regions.As a public media, KBS(Korean Broadcasting System) Jeonju Bureau will assess the values upheld by the Jeonju Olympics while continuing its in-depth coverage on the present and future of the Olympic spirit.On February 28, Jeonju was officially selected as South Korea’s host city for the 2036 Summer Olympics.In a vote at the General Assembly of the Korean Olympic Committee, Jeonbuk secured 49 out of 61 votes, defeating its rival, Seoul, which garnered only 11 votes.As the results were announced, Governor Kim Kwan-young and other officials of Jeonbuk State celebrated with cheers.The outcome, which overturned expectations that Jeonbuk was at a disadvantage amid Seoul’s strong candidacy, also came as a surprise to many in the domestic sports community.Jeonbuk State introduced the official name, the "2036 Jeonju Olympics," emphasizing its vision of an Olympics that integrates non-metropolitan solidarity, eco-friendly and cost-efficient values, and a blend of tradition and modernity.49 to 11—an unexpected victory in the battle of David and Goliath.Jeonbuk State pulled off a dramatic upset against Seoul, a powerful competitor in the race to be selected as South Korea’s candidate host city for the 2036 Summer Olympics.The key to victory was securing the majority of votes through persistent one-on-one meetings with delegates of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), personally appealing for their support."Through our 'man-to-man strategy,' we kept pressing forward while Seoul remained static. We believed in the power of persuasion and put it into action."Having cleared the first hurdle, the "Jeonju Olympics" now turns its attention to the global stage.First, a preliminary feasibility study will be conducted through national research institutes, focusing on empirical validation of an eco-friendly, cost-efficient Olympic model. Based on the findings, specific strategies will be formulated."If we are competing against Europe, a 'Cultural Olympics' will be our key strategy. If we are up against India or African nations that have never hosted the Games, we should respond with an 'Environmental Olympics'."Meanwhile, IOC(International Olympic Committee ) is set to elect its next president on the 20th of this month.The selection process and timeline for determining the host city could change depending on who is elected.With this in mind, Jeonbuk State is currently focused on drafting a letter of intent for its bid, taking all possible variables into account.Having already made history with its stunning domestic victory, all eyes are now on Jeonbuk to see what winning strategy it will deploy on the world stage.