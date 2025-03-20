[Jeonju Bids for the Olympics] Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up

The IOC General Assembly is in session. (Archive image) The IOC General Assembly is in session. (Archive image)

Thomas Bach, President of the IOC. (Archive photo) Thomas Bach, President of the IOC. (Archive photo)

By Park Woong | KBS JeonjuReviewed by Aaron SnowbergerThe bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is intensifying,that are also eager to secure the event.One crucial factor in the selection process will be who is elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as their leadership could influence the final decision., the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, is pushing ahead with its bid to host the Olympics for the first time.The country submitted its letter of intent early and is preparing a joint hosting arrangement between New Delhi, the capital, and Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage site.Interestingly, this approach bears similarities to Jeonbuk’s strategy, which promotes “local urban solidarity” and a “cultural Olympics.”(October 2023) Narendra Modi / Prime Minister of India"We hope to successfully host the Olympics in India. The country is making every possible effort."has also expressed interest in hosting the Games in its new capital, Nusantara.Meanwhile,and, having consecutively hosted the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, and Asian Games, are now positioning themselves for Asia’s turn to host the Olympics.Beyond Asia, more than ten other countries are expected to join the race, includingnew administrative capital, Munich in, and Istanbul inThe upcomingat the end of this month will be a crucial turning point.The new administration's approach—whether to continue the current system led by the IOC Future Host Commission, which selects, or to revert to the previous method that strengthens the voting influence of IOC members—will require a flexible response.Jeong Eun-cheon / Researcher, Culture & Sports Business Team, Jeonbuk Research Institute"The Future Host Commission has provisions allowing multiple cities to be elevated as Preferred Host Cities. Last time, only Brisbane (Australia) was selected, but this time, it is likely to increase to two or three cities. This means the process will be a hybrid of past and present selection methods."There have also been instances where the IOC announced host cities for two consecutive Games simultaneously, raising the need to consider the possibility of bidding for the 2040 Olympics as well.