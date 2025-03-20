[Jeonju Bids for the Olympics] Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
입력 2025.03.20 (16:59)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
By Park Woong | KBS Jeonju
Reviewed by Aaron Snowberger
The bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is intensifying, with Jeonbuk facing strong competition from other countries that are also eager to secure the event.
One crucial factor in the selection process will be who is elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as their leadership could influence the final decision.
India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, is pushing ahead with its bid to host the Olympics for the first time.
The country submitted its letter of intent early and is preparing a joint hosting arrangement between New Delhi, the capital, and Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Interestingly, this approach bears similarities to Jeonbuk’s strategy, which promotes “local urban solidarity” and a “cultural Olympics.”
(October 2023) Narendra Modi / Prime Minister of India
"We hope to successfully host the Olympics in India. The country is making every possible effort."
Indonesia has also expressed interest in hosting the Games in its new capital, Nusantara.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, having consecutively hosted the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, and Asian Games, are now positioning themselves for Asia’s turn to host the Olympics.
Beyond Asia, more than ten other countries are expected to join the race, including Egypt’s new administrative capital, Munich in Germany, and Istanbul in Turkey.
The upcoming IOC presidential election at the end of this month will be a crucial turning point.
The new administration's approach—whether to continue the current system led by the IOC Future Host Commission, which selects Preferred Host Cities, or to revert to the previous method that strengthens the voting influence of IOC members—will require a flexible response.
Jeong Eun-cheon / Researcher, Culture & Sports Business Team, Jeonbuk Research Institute
"The Future Host Commission has provisions allowing multiple cities to be elevated as Preferred Host Cities. Last time, only Brisbane (Australia) was selected, but this time, it is likely to increase to two or three cities. This means the process will be a hybrid of past and present selection methods."
There have also been instances where the IOC announced host cities for two consecutive Games simultaneously, raising the need to consider the possibility of bidding for the 2040 Olympics as well.
Click below to watch on YouTube.
KBS Jeonju | March 5, 2025
☞ Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
The IOC General Assembly is in session. (Archive image)
By Park Woong | KBS Jeonju
Reviewed by Aaron Snowberger
The bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is intensifying, with Jeonbuk facing strong competition from other countries that are also eager to secure the event.
One crucial factor in the selection process will be who is elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as their leadership could influence the final decision.
India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, is pushing ahead with its bid to host the Olympics for the first time.
The country submitted its letter of intent early and is preparing a joint hosting arrangement between New Delhi, the capital, and Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Interestingly, this approach bears similarities to Jeonbuk’s strategy, which promotes “local urban solidarity” and a “cultural Olympics.”
(October 2023) Narendra Modi / Prime Minister of India
"We hope to successfully host the Olympics in India. The country is making every possible effort."
Indonesia has also expressed interest in hosting the Games in its new capital, Nusantara.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, having consecutively hosted the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, and Asian Games, are now positioning themselves for Asia’s turn to host the Olympics.
Beyond Asia, more than ten other countries are expected to join the race, including Egypt’s new administrative capital, Munich in Germany, and Istanbul in Turkey.
Thomas Bach, President of the IOC. (Archive photo)
The upcoming IOC presidential election at the end of this month will be a crucial turning point.
The new administration's approach—whether to continue the current system led by the IOC Future Host Commission, which selects Preferred Host Cities, or to revert to the previous method that strengthens the voting influence of IOC members—will require a flexible response.
Jeong Eun-cheon / Researcher, Culture & Sports Business Team, Jeonbuk Research Institute
"The Future Host Commission has provisions allowing multiple cities to be elevated as Preferred Host Cities. Last time, only Brisbane (Australia) was selected, but this time, it is likely to increase to two or three cities. This means the process will be a hybrid of past and present selection methods."
There have also been instances where the IOC announced host cities for two consecutive Games simultaneously, raising the need to consider the possibility of bidding for the 2040 Olympics as well.
Click below to watch on YouTube.
KBS Jeonju | March 5, 2025
☞ Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [Jeonju Bids for the Olympics] Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
-
- 입력 2025-03-20 16:59:21
Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
By Park Woong | KBS Jeonju
Reviewed by Aaron Snowberger
The bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is intensifying, with Jeonbuk facing strong competition from other countries that are also eager to secure the event.
One crucial factor in the selection process will be who is elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as their leadership could influence the final decision.
India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, is pushing ahead with its bid to host the Olympics for the first time.
The country submitted its letter of intent early and is preparing a joint hosting arrangement between New Delhi, the capital, and Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Interestingly, this approach bears similarities to Jeonbuk’s strategy, which promotes “local urban solidarity” and a “cultural Olympics.”
(October 2023) Narendra Modi / Prime Minister of India
"We hope to successfully host the Olympics in India. The country is making every possible effort."
Indonesia has also expressed interest in hosting the Games in its new capital, Nusantara.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, having consecutively hosted the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, and Asian Games, are now positioning themselves for Asia’s turn to host the Olympics.
Beyond Asia, more than ten other countries are expected to join the race, including Egypt’s new administrative capital, Munich in Germany, and Istanbul in Turkey.
The upcoming IOC presidential election at the end of this month will be a crucial turning point.
The new administration's approach—whether to continue the current system led by the IOC Future Host Commission, which selects Preferred Host Cities, or to revert to the previous method that strengthens the voting influence of IOC members—will require a flexible response.
Jeong Eun-cheon / Researcher, Culture & Sports Business Team, Jeonbuk Research Institute
"The Future Host Commission has provisions allowing multiple cities to be elevated as Preferred Host Cities. Last time, only Brisbane (Australia) was selected, but this time, it is likely to increase to two or three cities. This means the process will be a hybrid of past and present selection methods."
There have also been instances where the IOC announced host cities for two consecutive Games simultaneously, raising the need to consider the possibility of bidding for the 2040 Olympics as well.
Click below to watch on YouTube.
KBS Jeonju | March 5, 2025
☞ Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
By Park Woong | KBS Jeonju
Reviewed by Aaron Snowberger
The bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is intensifying, with Jeonbuk facing strong competition from other countries that are also eager to secure the event.
One crucial factor in the selection process will be who is elected as the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as their leadership could influence the final decision.
India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, is pushing ahead with its bid to host the Olympics for the first time.
The country submitted its letter of intent early and is preparing a joint hosting arrangement between New Delhi, the capital, and Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Interestingly, this approach bears similarities to Jeonbuk’s strategy, which promotes “local urban solidarity” and a “cultural Olympics.”
(October 2023) Narendra Modi / Prime Minister of India
"We hope to successfully host the Olympics in India. The country is making every possible effort."
Indonesia has also expressed interest in hosting the Games in its new capital, Nusantara.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, having consecutively hosted the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, and Asian Games, are now positioning themselves for Asia’s turn to host the Olympics.
Beyond Asia, more than ten other countries are expected to join the race, including Egypt’s new administrative capital, Munich in Germany, and Istanbul in Turkey.
The upcoming IOC presidential election at the end of this month will be a crucial turning point.
The new administration's approach—whether to continue the current system led by the IOC Future Host Commission, which selects Preferred Host Cities, or to revert to the previous method that strengthens the voting influence of IOC members—will require a flexible response.
Jeong Eun-cheon / Researcher, Culture & Sports Business Team, Jeonbuk Research Institute
"The Future Host Commission has provisions allowing multiple cities to be elevated as Preferred Host Cities. Last time, only Brisbane (Australia) was selected, but this time, it is likely to increase to two or three cities. This means the process will be a hybrid of past and present selection methods."
There have also been instances where the IOC announced host cities for two consecutive Games simultaneously, raising the need to consider the possibility of bidding for the 2040 Olympics as well.
Click below to watch on YouTube.
KBS Jeonju | March 5, 2025
☞ Competition for Hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics Heats Up
-
-
조선우 기자 ssun@kbs.co.kr조선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.