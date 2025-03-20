Ruling on Han Duck-soo, Mar. 24

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck- soo's impeachment trial will be announced next Monday morning.



This is the first judicial ruling related to emergency martial law.



The Constitutional Court has decided to issue a ruling on Prime Minister Han's case before that of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.



For our first news, here's reporter Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



The ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take place next Monday at 10 AM.



This comes 87 days after the impeachment motion was passed in the National Assembly.



[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 27, 2024: "This is the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It is resolved with the majority of the members present."]



Although the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed 13 days earlier, the ruling on Prime Minister Han's case will come first, marking the first judicial ruling on high-ranking officials who have been impeached or referred for criminal trial in relation to the 12·3 emergency martial law.



The National Assembly's prosecution team cited that Prime Minister Han aided the emergency martial law and failed to appoint candidates for Constitutional Court justices as grounds for impeachment.



Prime Minister Han insists that he opposed the emergency martial law at the time and stated that he believed it was inappropriate for an acting authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Feb. 19: "I did not know in advance what plans the President had, and I did my best to persuade him to reconsider."]



Additionally, he argued that the grounds for impeachment, such as attempting to implement 'joint governance' not stipulated in the Constitution with then-Leader of the People Power Party Han Dong-hoon, and the decision to exercise the right to request reconsideration regarding the special prosecutor law related to President Yoon, were all invalid.



The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on whether the quorum calculation was lawful at the time of the impeachment motion's resolution.



However, the date for the ruling on the dispute over authority raised by the People Power Party has not yet been set.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



