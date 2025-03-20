News 9

Ruling on Han Duck-soo, Mar. 24

입력 2025.03.20 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial will be announced next Monday morning.

This is the first judicial ruling related to emergency martial law.

The Constitutional Court has decided to issue a ruling on Prime Minister Han's case before that of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

For our first news, here's reporter Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

The ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take place next Monday at 10 AM.

This comes 87 days after the impeachment motion was passed in the National Assembly.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 27, 2024: "This is the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It is resolved with the majority of the members present."]

Although the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed 13 days earlier, the ruling on Prime Minister Han's case will come first, marking the first judicial ruling on high-ranking officials who have been impeached or referred for criminal trial in relation to the 12·3 emergency martial law.

The National Assembly's prosecution team cited that Prime Minister Han aided the emergency martial law and failed to appoint candidates for Constitutional Court justices as grounds for impeachment.

Prime Minister Han insists that he opposed the emergency martial law at the time and stated that he believed it was inappropriate for an acting authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Feb. 19: "I did not know in advance what plans the President had, and I did my best to persuade him to reconsider."]

Additionally, he argued that the grounds for impeachment, such as attempting to implement 'joint governance' not stipulated in the Constitution with then-Leader of the People Power Party Han Dong-hoon, and the decision to exercise the right to request reconsideration regarding the special prosecutor law related to President Yoon, were all invalid.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on whether the quorum calculation was lawful at the time of the impeachment motion's resolution.

However, the date for the ruling on the dispute over authority raised by the People Power Party has not yet been set.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling on Han Duck-soo, Mar. 24
    • 입력 2025-03-20 23:46:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial will be announced next Monday morning.

This is the first judicial ruling related to emergency martial law.

The Constitutional Court has decided to issue a ruling on Prime Minister Han's case before that of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

For our first news, here's reporter Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

The ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take place next Monday at 10 AM.

This comes 87 days after the impeachment motion was passed in the National Assembly.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 27, 2024: "This is the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It is resolved with the majority of the members present."]

Although the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed 13 days earlier, the ruling on Prime Minister Han's case will come first, marking the first judicial ruling on high-ranking officials who have been impeached or referred for criminal trial in relation to the 12·3 emergency martial law.

The National Assembly's prosecution team cited that Prime Minister Han aided the emergency martial law and failed to appoint candidates for Constitutional Court justices as grounds for impeachment.

Prime Minister Han insists that he opposed the emergency martial law at the time and stated that he believed it was inappropriate for an acting authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Feb. 19: "I did not know in advance what plans the President had, and I did my best to persuade him to reconsider."]

Additionally, he argued that the grounds for impeachment, such as attempting to implement 'joint governance' not stipulated in the Constitution with then-Leader of the People Power Party Han Dong-hoon, and the decision to exercise the right to request reconsideration regarding the special prosecutor law related to President Yoon, were all invalid.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on whether the quorum calculation was lawful at the time of the impeachment motion's resolution.

However, the date for the ruling on the dispute over authority raised by the People Power Party has not yet been set.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”
윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…<br>다음 주 후반 가능성

윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…다음 주 후반 가능성
18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과

18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과
토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 <br>시장 불안↑

토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 시장 불안↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.