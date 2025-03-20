DP moves to impeach Choi

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the Constitutional Court's decision to prioritize the ruling on Prime Minister Han, the Democratic Party expressed regret.



They criticized the decision to rule on the Prime Minister's case, which started late and violated principles.



They have decided to initiate impeachment proceedings against Acting President Choi Sang-mok.



Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's reaction to the announcement of the ruling date for Prime Minister Han was one of confusion and regret.



They repeatedly urged for a swift impeachment trial of President Yoon, questioning whether the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han, which started late and violated the 'first in, first out' principle, could be prioritized.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "This is why public skepticism is growing over whether the Constitutional Court can uphold principles and remain unaffected by political claims."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party also criticized that it is only natural to rule on President Yoon first.



The Democratic Party has decided to hold daily press conferences in front of the Constitutional Court to urge for the impeachment of President Yoon.



They have also formalized their push for the impeachment of Acting President Choi Sang-mok after gathering opinions in a late-night party meeting, despite concerns about backlash.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We have decided to initiate impeachment proceedings without further tolerating constitutional violations. We will discuss the specific procedures and timing further..."]



However, it is expected to take more time before the impeachment motion is proposed.



While there is agreement on the seriousness of the matter, the Speaker of the National Assembly's current negative stance on presenting the impeachment motion is also a variable.



The Democratic Party also announced that it would file additional complaints against Acting President Choi at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials tomorrow (Mar. 21), increasing the pressure.



While the leadership has decided to push for Choi's impeachment, there are growing concerns about how effective this will be with the ruling on Prime Minister Han approaching next Monday.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



