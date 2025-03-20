News 9

Yoon's impeachment verdict delayed

입력 2025.03.20 (23:46)

[Anchor]

The date for the verdict on President Yoon, which has garnered public attention, has not been announced today (3.20) either.

The Constitutional Court has stated that it will not be this week.

When will the verdict on President Yoon be delivered? Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has looked into it.

[Report]

The verdict date for President Yoon Suk Yeol's case is expected to be set for after this week.

The Constitutional Court has indicated that there will be no verdict on President Yoon's case this week, and it seems difficult to announce the date for the verdict as well.

Notices related to the verdict date are expected to be made 2-3 days in advance, and considering that the verdict date for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's case is next Monday, it is anticipated that the verdict could be delivered in the latter half of next week.

There is also a possibility that it will be after the verdict on DP Leader Lee Jae-myung's appeal on the Public Official Election Act, scheduled for Mar. 26.

[Jeon Hak-seon/Professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Law School: "The grounds for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are less than those for President Yoon Suk Yeol. It is easier to make a judgment, so it seems likely that the decision on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be made first...."]

There are various interpretations regarding the lack of a set verdict date.

Some point out that if there is a lack of consensus among the Constitutional Court justices regarding procedural issues such as the evidentiary value of the prosecution's documents, the conclusion may be delayed further.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "The impeachment case against the president has not yet reached a consensus among the justices. This means that the opinions of the justices are not converging..."]

However, it is also reported that there is a sentiment within the Constitutional Court that a conclusion should be reached promptly, considering social conflicts.

Therefore, it is highly likely that a conclusion will be reached before mid-next month, when Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son retire.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

