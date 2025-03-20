Will Han's ruling impact Yoon's?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you just saw, there are predictions that the ruling on Prime Minister Han could also impact President Yoon's case.



Let's take a closer look with legal expert Baek In-seong.



Welcome, Mr. Baek.



The reason this discussion is coming up is that one of the grounds for Prime Minister Han's impeachment is related to emergency martial law, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, one of the grounds for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han is that he condoned or abetted the emergency martial law.



Therefore, there is a perspective that by observing how the Constitutional Court rules on this matter, we can gain some insight into the court's judgment regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's case.



For example, if the Constitutional Court makes a certain ruling regarding the declaration of emergency martial law in Prime Minister Han's case, it is likely that a similar judgment will be maintained in the future ruling regarding President Yoon.



Additionally, the Constitutional Court's judgment on the issues raised by President Yoon's side regarding the admissibility of evidence from the investigation agency's suspect interrogation records, as well as the so-called 'controversy over the withdrawal of the insurrection charge,' may also emerge through the ruling on Prime Minister Han.



[Anchor]



I see. And another point of contention is what the required quorum is for impeaching an acting president.



The Constitutional Court will also make a judgment on this, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, to briefly summarize this controversy, the Constitution requires a majority of the total number of National Assembly members, which means 151 votes, for the impeachment motion against public officials.



In contrast, impeachment of the president requires two-thirds of the total number of National Assembly members, which is 200 votes.



However, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo was acting as president at the time of impeachment, and there is no clear regulation addressing this situation, which has led to issues.



Since the acting president only exercises authority but does not hold the 'status' of the president, some argue that the original requirement of 151 votes needed for the impeachment of the Prime Minister applies, while others contend that the execution of duties related to the grounds for impeachment refers to the execution of the president's duties, thus requiring the same 200 votes as for the president.



If the Constitutional Court determines that the required quorum is 200 votes, it will decide to dismiss the impeachment motion on procedural grounds without examining the issues.



[Anchor]



Thank you, Baek In-seong.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!