News 9

Will Han's ruling impact Yoon's?

입력 2025.03.20 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you just saw, there are predictions that the ruling on Prime Minister Han could also impact President Yoon's case.

Let's take a closer look with legal expert Baek In-seong.

Welcome, Mr. Baek.

The reason this discussion is coming up is that one of the grounds for Prime Minister Han's impeachment is related to emergency martial law, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, one of the grounds for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han is that he condoned or abetted the emergency martial law.

Therefore, there is a perspective that by observing how the Constitutional Court rules on this matter, we can gain some insight into the court's judgment regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's case.

For example, if the Constitutional Court makes a certain ruling regarding the declaration of emergency martial law in Prime Minister Han's case, it is likely that a similar judgment will be maintained in the future ruling regarding President Yoon.

Additionally, the Constitutional Court's judgment on the issues raised by President Yoon's side regarding the admissibility of evidence from the investigation agency's suspect interrogation records, as well as the so-called 'controversy over the withdrawal of the insurrection charge,' may also emerge through the ruling on Prime Minister Han.

[Anchor]

I see. And another point of contention is what the required quorum is for impeaching an acting president.

The Constitutional Court will also make a judgment on this, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, to briefly summarize this controversy, the Constitution requires a majority of the total number of National Assembly members, which means 151 votes, for the impeachment motion against public officials.

In contrast, impeachment of the president requires two-thirds of the total number of National Assembly members, which is 200 votes.

However, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo was acting as president at the time of impeachment, and there is no clear regulation addressing this situation, which has led to issues.

Since the acting president only exercises authority but does not hold the 'status' of the president, some argue that the original requirement of 151 votes needed for the impeachment of the Prime Minister applies, while others contend that the execution of duties related to the grounds for impeachment refers to the execution of the president's duties, thus requiring the same 200 votes as for the president.

If the Constitutional Court determines that the required quorum is 200 votes, it will decide to dismiss the impeachment motion on procedural grounds without examining the issues.

[Anchor]

Thank you, Baek In-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Will Han's ruling impact Yoon's?
    • 입력 2025-03-20 23:46:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you just saw, there are predictions that the ruling on Prime Minister Han could also impact President Yoon's case.

Let's take a closer look with legal expert Baek In-seong.

Welcome, Mr. Baek.

The reason this discussion is coming up is that one of the grounds for Prime Minister Han's impeachment is related to emergency martial law, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, one of the grounds for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han is that he condoned or abetted the emergency martial law.

Therefore, there is a perspective that by observing how the Constitutional Court rules on this matter, we can gain some insight into the court's judgment regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's case.

For example, if the Constitutional Court makes a certain ruling regarding the declaration of emergency martial law in Prime Minister Han's case, it is likely that a similar judgment will be maintained in the future ruling regarding President Yoon.

Additionally, the Constitutional Court's judgment on the issues raised by President Yoon's side regarding the admissibility of evidence from the investigation agency's suspect interrogation records, as well as the so-called 'controversy over the withdrawal of the insurrection charge,' may also emerge through the ruling on Prime Minister Han.

[Anchor]

I see. And another point of contention is what the required quorum is for impeaching an acting president.

The Constitutional Court will also make a judgment on this, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, to briefly summarize this controversy, the Constitution requires a majority of the total number of National Assembly members, which means 151 votes, for the impeachment motion against public officials.

In contrast, impeachment of the president requires two-thirds of the total number of National Assembly members, which is 200 votes.

However, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo was acting as president at the time of impeachment, and there is no clear regulation addressing this situation, which has led to issues.

Since the acting president only exercises authority but does not hold the 'status' of the president, some argue that the original requirement of 151 votes needed for the impeachment of the Prime Minister applies, while others contend that the execution of duties related to the grounds for impeachment refers to the execution of the president's duties, thus requiring the same 200 votes as for the president.

If the Constitutional Court determines that the required quorum is 200 votes, it will decide to dismiss the impeachment motion on procedural grounds without examining the issues.

[Anchor]

Thank you, Baek In-seong.
백인성
백인성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”
윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…<br>다음 주 후반 가능성

윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…다음 주 후반 가능성
18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과

18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과
토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 <br>시장 불안↑

토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 시장 불안↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.