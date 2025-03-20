News 9

PPP welcomes Han's ruling date

[Anchor]

The People Power Party welcomed the scheduling of the ruling date for Prime Minister Han.

They stated that the result would naturally be a dismissal.

They criticized the Democratic Party for attempting to impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing them of holding the government hostage.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party has been demanding a prompt ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Upon the announcement of the Constitutional Court's ruling, they welcomed it calling it "late but fortunate."

They expect that it will naturally be dismissed and serve as an opportunity to put a brake on the opposition's impeachment offensive.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "If a decision is made regarding Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, wouldn't it be somewhat meaningless to impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok?"]

They strongly criticized the Democratic Party's push for the impeachment of Choi.

They stated, "They are holding the government hostage," and called it the biggest factor increasing uncertainty in governance.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Leader: "Which government in the world would respect and engage in dialogue with an acting leader who is constantly threatened with impeachment, accusations, and even arrest from the legislature?"]

They continued their offensive targeting DP Leader Lee Jae-myung's remarks to Choi to "be careful."

They emphasized, "As anxiety grows, their true nature of making outrageous remarks has surfaced," and stated, "We will take strong legal measures against incitement to insurrection."

Meanwhile, Choi dismissed speculation that he might resign if an impeachment motion is filed, stating he is "fully focused on state affairs and national interests" and has "not considered anything including my personal position."

Within the People Power Party, there is growing anticipation that if the ruling on Prime Minister Han's impeachment trial is made first and results in a dismissal or rejection, it will have a positive impact on the impeachment trial of President Yoon.

This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.

공지·정정

