Pension reform after 18 years

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have reached an agreement on national pension reform for the first time in 18 years, and the revised National Pension Act has passed the National Assembly.

The insurance premium rate, which is the money paid in, and the income replacement rate, which is the money received, will be increased, and a special committee for pension structural reform will be established in the National Assembly.

This is Lee Yoon-woo reporting.

[Report]

This morning (Mar. 20), the ruling and opposition parties reached a final agreement on the national pension reform plan.

After that, the process moved swiftly through the Health and Welfare Committee and the Legislation and Judiciary Committee to the plenary session's vote.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly: "I declare that it has been passed."]

Pension reform has happened after 18 years.

The insurance premium rate will rise to 13%, and the income replacement rate will increase to 43%.

The credit system will be expanded, recognizing additional pension enrollment periods for military service and childbirth and support measures for low-income regional subscribers have also been included.

The proposal to establish a special committee for discussing future structural reforms has also passed.

The committee will consist of 6 members each from the People Power Party and the Democratic Party, along with 1 member from a non-parliamentary group, and both parties have agreed to handle the committee's agenda by consensus.

There are also voices expressing that this pension reform is insufficient.

[Chun Jong-duk/Progressive Party Member: "The insurance premiums have been significantly increased, but the pension benefits have not been properly raised."]

[Joo Ho-young/People Power Party Member: "Without automatic adjustment mechanism, our next generation will bear insurance premiums close to 40% of their income..."]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that the national pension reform after 18 years is significant, but emphasized that the introduction of an automatic adjustment mechanism and structural reform are essential for the sustainability of pension finances.

The presidential office also expressed relief that the first step of pension reform has been taken, and hoped for a swift agreement on structural reform as well.

Both the 'Special Prosecutor Bill on Kim Keon-hee' and the 'Special Prosecutor Bill on Alleged Pressure on Drug Investigation' also passed the plenary session led by the opposition party.

This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.

