Egg attack sparks chaos

[Anchor]



In addition to the People Power Party, which has been protesting daily in front of the Constitutional Court, today (3.20), members of the Democratic Party also went to the Constitutional Court.



Members of both parties engaged in a disgraceful struggle for position.



A Democratic Party member was hit in the face by an egg thrown by someone.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.



[Report]



[“Remove him! Remove him! Remove him!”]



Instead of attending a party leadership meeting, Democratic Party members gathered in front of the Constitutional Court, repeatedly urging a swift decision for the president's removal.



[Park Sung-joon/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “I once again urge the Constitutional Court to make a swift decision. The longer this drags on, the more chaotic the country becomes.”]



However, during the press conference, an egg flew and hit the face of Representative Back Hye-ryun.



[Back Hye-ryun/Democratic Party Member: “Please find out who threw it!”]



Representative Back complained of pain and called for a police investigation.



[Back Hye-ryun/Democratic Party Member: “I believe this should not happen in a democratic society. I urge the police to find the perpetrator.”]



Nearby, People Power Party lawmakers were also holding a relay protest. Tensions escalated when opposition lawmakers positioned themselves near PPP lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho, who was staging a solo demonstration.



[Chung Jin-uk/Democratic Party Member: “Has Choo Kyung-ho fallen this low?”]



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Member: "I was here first, but you came over."]



The Democratic Party criticized this as a disgraceful act of disrupting the press conference, while Representative Choo countered that he was the one protesting first and that it was the Democratic Party members who were causing the disruption.



The Democratic Party defined the 'egg incident' as an act of far-right violence and visited the National Police Agency to lodge a protest, and the police subsequently dispersed the anti-impeachment protestors across from the Constitutional Court.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



