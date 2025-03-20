Pension reform concerns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



From the subscriber's perspective, pension reform means paying more and receiving more. However, many are concerned about what happens if the fund runs out.



The government has promised to guarantee pension payments in the event of fund depletion.



Discussions on structural reforms to change the framework of the pension system will soon begin, and reporter Hong Seong-hee has examined what the key issues are.



[Report]



The biggest concern regarding the National Pension is the depletion of the fund.



This reform plan includes a provision that the state will guarantee pension payments.



The projected depletion date of the fund has been pushed back by about 15 years to 2071.



The remaining task is the structural reform of the pension system.



The government and the ruling party are advocating for the introduction of an automatic adjustment mechanism as an additional financial stabilization measure.



As life expectancy increases and the number of subscribers decreases, they propose to automatically adjust the annual pension increase rate.



If this mechanism is activated, the pension amount could be reduced by up to 15% according to government calculations, and by up to 22% according to the Democratic Party's calculations.



The depletion date of the fund could be delayed by about 30 years.



[Cho Kyoo-hong/Minister of Health and Welfare/Feb. 14: "If we do not introduce the automatic stabilization mechanism, I believe sustainability will be very limited."]



In a situation where South Korea has the highest elderly poverty rate among OECD countries, there are counterarguments that cutting pension amounts is premature.



[Jin Sung-joon/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Democratic Party/Mar. 14: "Opposition to the introduction has been expressed by labor groups, civil society, and experts."]



How to reform the basic pension paid to the elderly with incomes in the bottom 70% is also a key issue in structural reform.



With the rapid increase in government spending on basic pensions due to super-aging, there are calls to increase pension amounts instead of reducing the number of recipients.



[Lee Seung-hee/Associate Research Fellow at the Korea Development Institute: "For the baby boomer generation, the economic situation is improving a bit. I think it is necessary to provide more substantial support to those who need help."]



The newly launched pension special committee faces the more challenging task of reforming the pension system framework, including basic pensions, retirement pensions, and personal pensions.



KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!