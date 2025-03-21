News 9

Effect of reinstated land rule

입력 2025.03.21 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 20), a day after the expansion of the land transaction permission zone, the market appeared confused by the conflicting policies.

Some rushed to make transactions before the regulations took effect, while others withdrew listings to observe the situation, raising concerns that a decrease in transaction volume could eventually impact the rental market.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

This is an apartment complex newly included in the land transaction permission zone.

At nearby real estate agencies, inquiries from people with plans to buy or sell have increased as they gauge the market sentiment.

[Lim Byeong-heon/Certified Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "Most of the people looking to buy are gap investors, and they are currently confused, wondering if there are any other options. So, we are receiving many inquiries today."]

There are also signs of last-minute contracts as people rush to make transactions before the regulations take effect this weekend.

[Lim Byeong-heon/Certified Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "It's a situation where we need to see some results quickly, within a day or two."]

[Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "We are getting a lot of inquiry calls. People are saying, 'If there are urgent sales, I will buy,' but no one has significantly lowered their prices, maybe around 50 million won."]

However, most are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach.

There are concerns that the number of rental properties will decrease as transactions for homes with jeonse (long-term rental) are stalled.

[Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "From next week, about half of the listings will disappear. Then prices will rise, and the prices of jeonse properties are already on the rise."]

People preparing to move are also feeling confused.

[Resident, Yongsan-gu, Seoul: "I was planning to move this year. I was going to do it this spring, but now it feels like everything has fallen apart."]

Among the Ma-Yong-Seong areas, Mapo and Seongdong are exempt from this regulation, leading to expectations of rising house prices there.

[Real Estate Agent, Mapo-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "In 2021, a 34-pyeong apartment was 2 billion won, but now it has traded at 2.4 billion won. Now that the land transaction permission system is in place, prices here will only go up, not down."]

This week, apartment prices in Seoul have risen significantly, especially in the three districts of Gangnam, which recorded the highest increase in over seven years.

The confusion in the real estate market, which has become more uncertain, is expected to continue for some time.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Effect of reinstated land rule
    • 입력 2025-03-21 00:03:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 20), a day after the expansion of the land transaction permission zone, the market appeared confused by the conflicting policies.

Some rushed to make transactions before the regulations took effect, while others withdrew listings to observe the situation, raising concerns that a decrease in transaction volume could eventually impact the rental market.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

This is an apartment complex newly included in the land transaction permission zone.

At nearby real estate agencies, inquiries from people with plans to buy or sell have increased as they gauge the market sentiment.

[Lim Byeong-heon/Certified Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "Most of the people looking to buy are gap investors, and they are currently confused, wondering if there are any other options. So, we are receiving many inquiries today."]

There are also signs of last-minute contracts as people rush to make transactions before the regulations take effect this weekend.

[Lim Byeong-heon/Certified Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "It's a situation where we need to see some results quickly, within a day or two."]

[Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "We are getting a lot of inquiry calls. People are saying, 'If there are urgent sales, I will buy,' but no one has significantly lowered their prices, maybe around 50 million won."]

However, most are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach.

There are concerns that the number of rental properties will decrease as transactions for homes with jeonse (long-term rental) are stalled.

[Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "From next week, about half of the listings will disappear. Then prices will rise, and the prices of jeonse properties are already on the rise."]

People preparing to move are also feeling confused.

[Resident, Yongsan-gu, Seoul: "I was planning to move this year. I was going to do it this spring, but now it feels like everything has fallen apart."]

Among the Ma-Yong-Seong areas, Mapo and Seongdong are exempt from this regulation, leading to expectations of rising house prices there.

[Real Estate Agent, Mapo-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "In 2021, a 34-pyeong apartment was 2 billion won, but now it has traded at 2.4 billion won. Now that the land transaction permission system is in place, prices here will only go up, not down."]

This week, apartment prices in Seoul have risen significantly, especially in the three districts of Gangnam, which recorded the highest increase in over seven years.

The confusion in the real estate market, which has become more uncertain, is expected to continue for some time.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”
윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…<br>다음 주 후반 가능성

윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…다음 주 후반 가능성
18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과

18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과
토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 <br>시장 불안↑

토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 시장 불안↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.