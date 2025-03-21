Effect of reinstated land rule

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 20), a day after the expansion of the land transaction permission zone, the market appeared confused by the conflicting policies.



Some rushed to make transactions before the regulations took effect, while others withdrew listings to observe the situation, raising concerns that a decrease in transaction volume could eventually impact the rental market.



This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.



[Report]



This is an apartment complex newly included in the land transaction permission zone.



At nearby real estate agencies, inquiries from people with plans to buy or sell have increased as they gauge the market sentiment.



[Lim Byeong-heon/Certified Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "Most of the people looking to buy are gap investors, and they are currently confused, wondering if there are any other options. So, we are receiving many inquiries today."]



There are also signs of last-minute contracts as people rush to make transactions before the regulations take effect this weekend.



[Lim Byeong-heon/Certified Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "It's a situation where we need to see some results quickly, within a day or two."]



[Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "We are getting a lot of inquiry calls. People are saying, 'If there are urgent sales, I will buy,' but no one has significantly lowered their prices, maybe around 50 million won."]



However, most are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach.



There are concerns that the number of rental properties will decrease as transactions for homes with jeonse (long-term rental) are stalled.



[Real Estate Agent, Songpa-gu, Seoul: "From next week, about half of the listings will disappear. Then prices will rise, and the prices of jeonse properties are already on the rise."]



People preparing to move are also feeling confused.



[Resident, Yongsan-gu, Seoul: "I was planning to move this year. I was going to do it this spring, but now it feels like everything has fallen apart."]



Among the Ma-Yong-Seong areas, Mapo and Seongdong are exempt from this regulation, leading to expectations of rising house prices there.



[Real Estate Agent, Mapo-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "In 2021, a 34-pyeong apartment was 2 billion won, but now it has traded at 2.4 billion won. Now that the land transaction permission system is in place, prices here will only go up, not down."]



This week, apartment prices in Seoul have risen significantly, especially in the three districts of Gangnam, which recorded the highest increase in over seven years.



The confusion in the real estate market, which has become more uncertain, is expected to continue for some time.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!