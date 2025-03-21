Construction rep fraud

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We reported last year about a representative of a construction company being investigated for a fraud case involving hundreds of millions of won in real estate sales.



Recently, KBS obtained and analyzed a pile of discarded documents found near the home of this construction company representative, revealing additional suspicious circumstances related to double sales and rental fraud.



First, reporter Yeo So-yeon has the exclusive report.



[Report]



This is a villa construction site in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.



Mr. Hong, the representative of the construction company, was handed over to the prosecution at the end of last year on charges of committing a real estate fraud amounting to 5 billion won in the metropolitan area.



He is accused of buying someone else's name to create so-called a "paper-CEO," signing sales contracts, and pocketing down payments.



However, in addition to these fraud charges, other suspicious circumstances have also been detected.



Suspicious documents were found pouring out from the pile of discarded papers collected in front of Mr. Hong's home.



After analyzing the pile, the reporters discovered several documents presumed to be double sales contracts and fake rental contracts.



Separate contracts with different buyers and contract dates emerged, but the detailed information of the villas involved in the contracts was identical.



This raises suspicions that he attempted to secure as many down payments as possible by entering into double contracts for the same villa property.



[Mr. A/'Double Sales' Victim/Voice Altered: "(For the villa I contracted) the official registry allows up to 15 owners, but including those who were double-sold the property, there are more than 20."]



Rental fraud suspicions have also emerged.



A tenant from a property that was completed under Hong’s development firm claim they were unable to retrieve their security deposits.



[Mr. B/Rental Fraud Victim/Voice Altered: "I only paid rent once. After that, the property was put up for auction. Suddenly, a lien notice was posted outside."]



Regarding the double sales allegations, Hong claimed the contracts were meant as "collateral" for creditors rather than actual sales and regarding rental fraud, he argued that tenants could recover their deposits through government compensation programs.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!