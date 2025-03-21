Organized real estate fraud

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the allegations of fraud in the sale of properties, suspicions of double contracts and rental fraud have also emerged. Was it all the work of Mr. Hong, the president of the construction company?



As a result of our investigation, there are indications that a figurehead president, recruiters, and licensed real estate agents were involved in an organized manner, and suspicious financial flows have also been detected.



Next, we will hear an exclusive report from reporter Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



In the allegations of real estate fraud against Mr. Hong, more than 10 so-called "figurehead presidents" have appeared.



There are over 40 victims, and the total amount of damage reaches 5 billion won.



Given the scale, it would be difficult to carry out alone, and the investigation has revealed signs of organized crime.



The site manager of the construction company recruited "figurehead CEOs" to lend their names before signing villa contracts, and licensed real estate agents gathered prospective buyers in exchange for commissions amounting to tens of millions of won.



Some individuals also provided accounts to receive the sales proceeds while being listed as builders.



The structure involves the figurehead presidents and recruiters using villa sales as bait, with the president of the construction company behind them.



Mr. Hong claims that his business has become difficult due to the economic downturn and that it is not an organized fraud.



[Hong OO/President of the construction company/voice altered: "It is true that I was overly ambitious. I just pushed the business a bit too hard, but I didn't do it intentionally...."]



However, financial flows that contradict this explanation have also been confirmed.



Looking at the bank transaction records of the figurehead presidents, it was found that hundreds of thousands of won were transferred monthly to a church in Seoul.



The church explained that this money was a donation made by Mr. Hong.



Unlike rental fraud, there is currently no department in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport responsible for villa sales fraud, resulting in a lack of countermeasures.



[Jung Jong-wook/Lawyer: "(Villa sales fraud) is very similar to rental fraud in that it involves figurehead presidents, making it difficult for prospective buyers to notice."]



The police have referred nine individuals, including recruiters, along with Mr. Hong, on charges of fraud and other offenses.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!