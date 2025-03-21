Instant noodle prices rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Rising prices are becoming more evident.



One of the most common instant noodles, Shin Ramyeon, now costs 1,000 won per pack.



Jin Ramyeon prices will also increase by about 10% next month.



Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.



[Report]



Ramyeon, a staple item in shopping baskets for a quick meal.



However, these days, people even hesitate to buy them.



[Park Kyung-ok/Jung-gu, Seoul: "It's so expensive that I keep debating whether to buy this or that…"]



Otoki will raise ramyeon prices starting next month.



The representative product, Jin Ramyeon, will increase by about 10% to 790 won, and 16 other items, including ODongTongMyeon and Jjachelin, will rise by an average of 7.5%.



[Kang Du-wi/Otoki Public Relations Deputy Manager: "The sharp rise in imported raw material and agricultural prices has made this unavoidable…"]



This is the second price increase following Nongshim, which raised ramen prices on Mar. 17.



Nongshim increased the price of Shin Ramyeon from 950 won to 1,000 won, and Shrimp Crackers from 1,400 won to 1,500 won, raising 17 items by an average of 7.2%.



They have effectively reversed the price cuts made two years ago under government pressure, even involving the Deputy Prime Minister.



[Lim Jong-ik/Nongshim Media Relations Senior: "We've endured price hike pressures by cutting costs and improving efficiency, but before management conditions worsen further…"]



The impact of ramyeon prices on the cost of living is smaller than that of bread, snacks, or coffee, but due to its symbolic nature as a representative food for the common people, it is one of the key items for government price management.



Paldo has announced that it is reviewing price adjustments, while Samyang Foods, known for its 'Buldak' brand, stated that it has no plans for a price increase.



This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.



