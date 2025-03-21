Homeplus aware of risky rating

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Homeplus is under suspicion of continuing to sell bonds despite knowing that its credit rating was at risk.



However, it has been confirmed that MBK, the major shareholder, met with credit rating agencies to discuss its financial situation before the credit rating downgrade.



It is reported that there was a discussion about the credit rating downgrade during this meeting, and the financial authorities are currently verifying this.



Reporter Song Su-jin has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



Homeplus's credit rating downgrade occurred on February 28.



The application for corporate rehabilitation was made on March 4.



Despite the usual preparation taking several weeks, the application was submitted in just one day, excluding holidays.



This raises suspicions that Homeplus may have known about the credit rating downgrade in advance.



[Kim Jae-seop/Member of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee/People Power Party/Mar. 18: "Were you aware of the credit rating downgrade, Vice Chairman?"]



[Kim Kwang-il/Vice Chairman of MBK Partners/Mar. 18: "I did not anticipate it."]



Homeplus maintains that the first point of awareness was on February 25, when it received a preliminary credit rating assessment.



However, on February 13, it has been confirmed that MBK Vice Chairman Kim Kwang-il and other Homeplus executives met with the credit rating officer from Korea Ratings, and on the 14th, they met with Korea Investors Service.



This means they met with the two major credit rating agencies about two weeks before the downgrade.



They discussed plans to improve their financial structure, including how to resolve their funding difficulties.



[Min Byoung-dug/Member of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee/Democratic Party/Mar. 18: "Isn't it possible that during the process of exchanging materials, Homeplus could have predicted that their rating might decline this time?"]



[Kim Ki-beom/CEO of Korea Ratings/Mar. 18: "From our perspective, it seems we could internally predict it."]



The Financial Supervisory Service is also aware of this meeting schedule and is verifying the details of the discussions.



Homeplus confirmed that it did meet with the two major credit rating agencies over two days but clarified that there was no mention of credit ratings or the rehabilitation application.



On the other hand, Korea Investors Service has stated to KBS that it repeatedly explained during the meeting that "there is a high downward pressure on the credit rating."



Homeplus also issued 82 billion won in short-term corporate bonds on February 25.



If they sold bonds anticipating a credit rating downgrade, it could lead to fraud allegations.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!