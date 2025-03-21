Goodbye cold snap: Spring in Jeju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 20), on the vernal equinox, the weather has completely warmed up.



Leaving the cold snap behind, spring flowers are blooming brightly in Jeju.



Reporter Min So-young reports.



[Report]



Under the Sanbangsan Mountain, where the blue sky meets the sea, waves of yellow canola flowers are swaying.



With the warm sunlight pouring down, the feeling of spring is palpable.



A couple preparing for marriage is creating unforgettable memories on their first trip to Jeju.



[Kwon Yi-jae & Kim Bo-min/Tourists: "We came because we heard the canola flowers were blooming a lot, and the yellow canola flowers are in full bloom, so we are taking many beautiful photos and thanks to that, we are feeling the scent of spring."]



People are enjoying the warm spring among the flowers swaying in the gentle breeze.



With light clothing, laughter blooms on this family trip that they have taken after a long time.



[Lee Young-mi, Jeong Byeong-min, Jeong Jin-woo, Jeong Eun-woo/Wonju, Gangwon: "Heavy snow fell in Gangwon Province, and it felt like mid-winter, but coming to Jeju, it seems like spring has completely arrived. We will enjoy spring."]



Daffodils, which have awakened from winter slumber and bloomed white, and red tulip buds are waiting for the day to fully open their petals.



The plum blossoms, with their rosy faces peeking out from each branch, also signal that spring is approaching.



[Jeon Je-sik/Pyeongchang, Gangwon: "When we left, it was snowing in Pyeongchang, but coming to Jeju, flowers are blooming, so it definitely feels like spring has come."]



The cherry blossoms, which are the main flowers of spring, have burst some buds, but it is expected that they will fully bloom in Jeju by the end of this month.



As the harsh March cold snap of March retreats, a clear spring is arriving from the south.



This is KBS News, Min So-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!